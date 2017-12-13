NVAR honors Nevada’s top REALTORS®

By

The statewide Nevada Association of REALTORS® (NVAR) honored its leading members at an awards event in Las Vegas this week, naming longtime industry leader Greg Martin as its 2017Nevada REALTOR® of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continuedservice to their association, their profession and their communities.

Martin, of Elko, served as NVAR’s 2017 president after being president-elect in 2016. He is also a past president of the Elko County Association of REALTORS® (ECAR) and has volunteered on numerous local and state association committees.

At its annual installation of officers and awards event held Dec. 8 in Las Vegas, NVAR also presented awards to the following longtime members: