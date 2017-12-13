NVAR honors Nevada’s top REALTORS®

The statewide Nevada Association of REALTORS® (NVAR) honored its leading members at an awards event in Las Vegas this week, naming longtime industry leader Greg Martin as its 2017Nevada REALTOR® of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continuedservice to their association, their profession and their communities.
Martin, of Elko, served as NVAR’s 2017 president after being president-elect in 2016. He is also a past president of the Elko County Association of REALTORS® (ECAR) and has volunteered on numerous local and state association committees.
At its annual installation of officers and awards event held Dec. 8 in Las Vegas, NVAR also presented awards to the following longtime members:
- Bill Process – Nevada Distinguished REALTOR® Award for ongoing and consistentservice to NVAR and the real estate profession. Process, of Reno, is a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) and has served as president of theNorthern Nevada Chapter of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals(VAREP). He will serve as NVAR’s vice president during 2018.
- Kevin Sigstad – REALTOR® Active in Politics Award for government affairs advocacy and activities. Sigstad, of Reno, is a past president of NVAR and RSAR. He was honored for playing a leading role in NVAR’s initiatives supporting private property rights and other causes that are vital to the industry.
- Leroy “Buck” Schaeffel – Joe Nolan Award recognizing spirit, passion and professionalism in serving fellow REALTORS® in Nevada. Schaeffel, of Mesquite, served on the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR) Board of Directors and was NVAR’s treasurer for 2017.
- David R. Tina – REALTOR® Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations, as chosen by NVAR’s president. Tina, of Las Vegas, is a past presidentof both NVAR and GLVAR who has served in several state and local leadership positions. He was recently nominated to a regional leadership position with the NationalAssociation of REALTORS® (NAR).