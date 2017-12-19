Mesquite Police Stop Drug Trafficker

By

On Dec. 16, at approximately 3:45 P.M., A Mesquite Police Officer observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations while traveling on Sandhill Blvd. The officer stopped the vehicle and while speaking with the driver, the officer observed evidence of illegal drug activity inside the vehicle. The officer then furthered his investigation into the illegal drug activity and located crystal methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia on the driver. A subsequent inventory of the vehicle yielded almost five ounces of crystal meth, more drug paraphernalia, and suspected stolen property. The driver was safely taken into custody.

The Mesquite patrol officer’s proactive work lead to a large amount of dangerous crystal meth being taken off of our streets before it was able to reach its destination and be distributed.

Tara Evans, 43, of Anabella Utah, was arrested and charged with: One felony count of trafficking a controlled substance (meth), one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of disregarding a traffic control device (red light), and one misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer.

Due to the felony charge, Tara Evans was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Nevada.

