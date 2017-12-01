Mesquite Narcotics Detectives Arrest Three Drug Dealers

By [post_authors_post_link]

On Nov. 16, Mesquite Police Narcotics Detectives were able to close a lengthy investigation involving three suspects involved in dealing crystal methamphetamines in Mesquite. The investigation involved narcotics detectives making multiple purchases of meth over a lengthy period of time. All three suspects were safely taken into custody and a search warrant was conducted on the female suspect’s vehicle, resulting in additional amounts of drug paraphernalia being located.

Robin Bute, 47, of Mesquite Nevada, was arrested and charged with: One felony count of sells of a controlled substance (meth), one felony count of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, one felony count of possession to sell a controlled substance (meth), and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jake Wharton, 37, of Mesquite Nevada, was arrested and charged with: Two felony counts of selling a controlled substance (meth), one felony count of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (meth), four felony counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wes Schmutz, 41, of St. George Utah, was arrested and charged with: One felony count of sells of a controlled substance in a park (meth), one felony count of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance (meth), and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to the felony charges, all three suspects were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Nevada.