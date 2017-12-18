Mesquite Elks held annual ‘Hoop Shoot’

By

Mesquite Elks Lodge # 2811 held their annual ‘Hoop Shoot’ on December 9 at the Mesquite Recreation Center. The event is done each year at all Lodges across the country. The event is the beginning of a possible trip for a young person to the National; Hoop Shoot at the Grand Lodge Headquarters. Local youth from 8 to 13 years of age competed in three age brackets as well as genders. The youth assisted by 20 Elk members and volunteers shot 25 free throws to determine winners in each bracket. The winners were Hannah Waite in 8-9 girls, Corbin Waite 8-9 boys, Brandon Perkins 10-11 boys and Brenda Tausinga in 12-13 girls bracket. The top shooter for the day was Corbin Waite with 18-15 shots. The winners received basketballs and certificates for their win. They will advance to Nevada State competition and if they win there they will go on to regional and national competition.