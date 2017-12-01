Mesquite Animal shelter Pet Listing December 1, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

Health Benefits Associated With Pet Ownership

Pets help lower blood pressure: A recent study at the State University of New York at Buffalo found that people with hypertension who adopted a cat or dog had lower blood pressure readings in stressful situations than those who did not own a pet.

Pets help reduce stress: Walking with a pet helps to soothe nerves and offers instant relaxation. Studies conducted worldwide have shown that the impact of a stressful situation is lesser on pet owners, especially males, than on those who do not own a pet.

Pets help prevent heart disease: Because pets provide people with faithful companionship, research shows they may also provide their owners with greater psychological stability, thus a measure of protection from heart disease.

Pets help lower health care costs: People with pets actually make fewer doctor visits, especially for non-serious medical conditions.

Pets help fight depression: Pets help fight depression and loneliness, promoting an interest in life. When seniors face adversity or trauma, affection from pets takes on great meaning. Their bonding behavior can foster a sense of security

Featured dog- Roscoe

Roscoe is a young pit bull terrier/lab blend. He was found as a stray. Roscoe is high energy, and will need lots of room to run and get plenty of exercise. He would perfect for someone with an active lifestyle. He needs basic training. He wants to please. He is learning some basic commands.

Other available dogs- there are no other dogs available at this time.

Available cats- there are no cats available for adoption at this time.

All animals will be spayed or neutered prior to leaving shelter and receive 1 year rabies vaccination and city license. Ages are approximate.

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter located at 795 Hardy Way is open for adoptions from 11am until 1 pm, Monday through Saturday, Sunday 1pm -3pm. Please call 702-346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at 702-346-5268

The animals submitted to the media may have changed so please visit our Petfinder website for a current listing and more detailed information on the animals. www.mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com

Please also check our Facebook pages for lost and found animals along with pet information. https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVAnimalControl and https://www.facebook.com/FRIENDSOFMESQUITENVANIMALSHELTER