Marguerite Marie Rossner-Obituary

Marguerite (Herbst) Rossner, 72, Mesquite, NV.

Beloved Daughter of Robert and Matilda Herbst. Wife to Paul Rossner (deceased) and mother to Daniel, Craig and Paul Rossner, Grandmother to Daniel, Christina, Sean, Keith and Aiden.

Marge left us to be reunited with her husband on December 2, 2017 in the early morning hours. Marge went peacefully in her sleep. We remember Marge as a kind hearted person who had a gift to make people laugh. Her contagious laugh and sense of humor brought joy to everyone. Mom worked for many years at the U.S. Post Office where at the front desk she would greet everyone with a smile and always had a positive story to tell. She was one of a kind.

A special thanks to Mandy Tomlinson for caring for Marge and providing comfort and companionship as well all the kind doctors, nurses and Mesa View Hospice for their care.

