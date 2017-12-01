Lady Dawgs open basketball season with 53-38 defeat of Miners

By [post_authors_post_link]

It’s always nice to get that first win of the season. Well, the Virgin Valley High girls basketball squad got it in their first game over the Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 53-38.

Nine Lady Dawgs scored in the seemingly easy defeat of the Miners but despite the win, Bulldog coach Chimane Creer said,” We played OK for our first game but we definitely have a lot of work ahead of us. We had some really good spurts and then some times with a lot of turnovers. That is why we play preseason games, to learn and get better each game.”

The Lady Dawgs jumped on the Miners and never trailed. The Dawgs led 14-6 after one period and extended their lead to 28-16 after one half of play. The Miners battled the Dawgs evenly in the third period matching the Dawgs 12 points making the score 40-28. The Dawgs outscored the Miners in the final period 13-10 to get the 53-38 win.

Leading the way for the Dawgs were Taylor Barnum, Alexis Boatwright, Jessica Barnum and Savannah Price with 12, 9, 8, 7 points respectively. Areli Ponce added 6 points and point guard Nathalie Lagamayo chipped in five points in a well-rounded Bulldog attack.

The Bulldogs will be tested further this weekend as they compete in the Lake Mead Classic Tournament. The Dawgs opened against an unknown opponent on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 3 p.m. and play and additional three games over the weekend. All games will be at Calvary Chapel High School.