Lady Dawgs open 3A League play with 50-34 win over Roadrunners

The Virgin Valley High girls basketball team opened 3A Sunrise League play with a 50-34 win over Tech Monday night in the Dawg House. The game was marred by sloppy play on both sides of the court as the teams committed numerous turnovers.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was forward Savannah Price with 18 points followed by Taylor Barnum and Alexis Boatwright with 9 points each. Price made her presence known under both baskets with numerous defensive boards and points in the paint.

The Bulldogs jumped on the Roadrunners early leading after one period 22-6. The Dawgs extended their lead in the second period 27-16 behind 10 points from Price. Boatwright took the offensive load in the third period with 7 points. Tech went on a 9-2 run to cut the Dawgs lead to 31-27.

A timeout by Bulldog coach Chimane Creer righted the ship as the Bulldogs pulled away to lead 40-27 after three periods. The Lady Dawgs outscored the Roadrunners 10-7 to win easily 50-34.

The Bulldogs traveled to Del Sol on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Their next home game will be in the Lady Bulldog Invitational beginning Dec. 15 and 16. The Bulldogs have seven away games between now and Jan. 13.