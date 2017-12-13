Lady Bulldogs run over Lady Miners

By

The Virgin Valley flag football team unleashed its offensive weapons against visiting Sunrise Mountain in Thursday’s non-league contest.

The outcome went as expected.

The Lady Bulldogs piled up 508 yards of offense as they rolled over the Lady Miners, 54-12, inside of Evan Wilson Stadium.

The win improved Virgin Valley to 4-2 overall while the loss kept Sunrise Mountain winless at 0-5.

The running game provided the bulk of the offense for Virgin Valley as the Lady Bulldogs picked up 370 yards on 43 attempts while scoring six touchdowns.

“I thought our running backs did an outstanding job,” VVHS head coach Joey Bowler said. “They controlled the game.”

Katie Zuniga led the way for Virgin Valley rushing for 106 yards on 12 attempts while scoring three touchdowns on runs of 18, 3 and one yard. Nikita Eskelsen ran for 96 yards on 12 carries while Kallie Graves added 69 yards on seven carries. Emily Teerlink added touchdown runs of 15 and two yards while totaling 63 yards on seven attempts.

Graves completed seven passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Madison Cheney had six catches for 56 yards including a five-yard grab for a touchdown. Makenzie Leishman had two receptions for 67 yards while Alyson Cook hauled in a 15-yard scoring pass.

After going three-and-out on its first possession, Virgin Valley scored the next four times it had the ball to take a 28-6 lead at the halftime break.

Zuniga scored on runs of 18 and three yards while Graves threw two TD passes of 15 yards to Cook and five yards to Cheney to put Virgin Valley in control.

The onslaught continued in the second half as the Lady Bulldogs scored touchdowns on all four of their possessions. Zuniga scored on a one-yard run, Teerlink ran for touchdowns of 15 and two yards while Graves added a nine-yard TD run.

“That was a good win for us to get,” Bowler said. “These girls have worked hard and it’s nice to see them rewarded for all their work.”

The lone bright spot for Sunrise Mountain was running back Hope Humes. The sophomore rushed for 201 yards on 14 carries and scored both Lady Miner touchdowns on runs of 60 and 45 yards.

Virgin Valley will travel to Las Vegas on Thursday to face defending 4A state champion Cimarron-Memorial at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs will host Mojave Friday at 5 p.m. before taking three weeks off for semester testing and the holiday break.