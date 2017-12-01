It’s a ‘Marvelous’ sequel

By [post_authors_post_link]

It’s a good thing that the Virgin Valley Theatre Group (VVTG) cast has gotten a head start on the winter musical. The ‘Marvelous Wonderettes, Dream On’ is the sequel to the VVTG’s 2016 production of the ‘Marvelous Wonderettes.’ The sequel is being directed by VVTG’s Artistic Director, Glen Bjornson, who believes in being well prepared, especially when it comes to theater.

Bjornson, who has an extensive musical background of his own, realized that even well experienced singers like the women he has cast, need plenty of time to get to know their music long before they begin to develop the characters.

According to Cathy Petrus, who has been cast as class clown and tomboyish Betty Jean, the music is extremely challenging and she and the group are glad Bjornson had the foresight to cast the play early. They have welcomed the opportunity to do nothing but sing together three nights a week for the past month.

Petrus says the harmonies are gorgeous and the music is coming along nicely. She and former cast members get along great and they are all very excited about the future performance.

It should come as no surprise that the cast members are comfortable with one another, three of them perform together on a regular basis in the Mesquite United Methodist Church Choir and the fourth is a professional singer.

Cast along with Petrus are Karen Ransdell who will be playing the part of Missy, the over-achiever of the group who keeps control of everything in her path and is the group’s organizing force.

Jan Casebolt has been cast as Suzy, the giddy, happy-go-lucky, slightly ditzy, best friend of Missy.

Last but certainly not least is Francesca Fontaine will play the part of Cindy Lou, the prettiest girl at Springfield High. Although they are completely comfortable performing music, both Fontaine and Casebolt will be acting for the first time.

In act one of the ‘Marvelous Wonerettes, Dream On’, its 1969 and the Wonderettes are back at Springfield High (Go Chipmunks!) to throw a retirement party for their favorite homeroom teacher. As the girls sing their way through the greatest girl-group hits of the 60s and bid Ms. McPherson a fond farewell, one of the Wonderettes reveals she’ll also be saying goodbye to search for success and happiness on her own.

Act two finds the girls back together as the class of 1958 celebrates their 20-year reunion. The classic pop and rock hits of the seventies provide the perfect soundtrack for these old friends to catch up on the places life has led them, all performed with their own marvelous spin!

You won’t want to miss this great cast when the VVTG, by special arrangement with Steele Springs Stage rights, presents the ‘Marvelous Wonderettes, Dream On’ Jan. 26, 27, Feb. 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 7 p.m. and Jan 28 & Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Mesquite Community Theatre. For ticket information, contact the VVTG at vvtgnv.com or call 702-305-3738.