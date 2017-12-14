Give the gift of charity

By

In the Bible, Acts 20:35 tells us that “It is more blessed to give than to receive,” but when you give to a local charity this season, those who receive are the ones truly blessed.

Of course you’re perfectly free to choose one of those huge charitable organizations but you’ll never know who, if or where your dollars will benefit anything beyond “administrative costs.” Out of every dollar donated, a very small percentage goes toward the help you may have intended them for; so, how about a local charity.

Many of the volunteers who run the charitable organizations around Mesquite agree that money donated by their community members should benefit their community. There is a charity in Mesquite that will benefit members of your community in almost any area way you can imagine. Money collected by a great deal of Mesquite’s local non-profits, which are run by volunteers, is utilized by your own friends and neighbors. A very small percentage is eaten up by administrative costs; quite the opposite of the national charities.

There are so many charities in Mesquite and all for wonderful causes; nobody can afford to give to them all so, how do you choose?

Perhaps your ideal Christmas wish is to see many lost, stray or abandoned animals get a forever home. Mesquite Animal Shelter helps to find strays and abandoned animals both medical and adoption help. We Care for Animals does the same along with their continued devotion to controlling the feral cat population with a catch and release program. Wild burros are losing their areas, overpopulating and in need of help. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue has plenty that would love to be fostered or adopted. When you foster a donkey, the volunteers are willing to do all the work and let you have all the fun. The goal of each of these organizations is to unite or reunite all fur babies with their forever homes.

Maybe you lean more toward helping what the arts organizations and culture can do for the community. There are many organizations that not only welcome donations so they can continue to provide quality entertainment for the community such as The Virgin Valley Theatre Group, The Mesquite Arts Council and the Mesquite Toes Tap Team. Some art organizations provide valuable classes to enhance skills like the Virgin Valley Artists Association while others, like the Mesquite

Showgirls provide community support in many areas and Ms. Senior Mesquite celebrate Mesquite women’s “Age of Excellence” and represents Mesquite in a Statewide competition. When you think of helping to enhance the culture in the community don’t forget to include the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum in your thoughts. Maintaining the history of a community is an important part of understanding change and how a community developed.

If religious organizations are where you think your money would most benefit the community Mesquite isn’t short on options. The Mesquite United Methodist Church offers families wonderful and special holiday celebrations; they even offer a special day for blessing your fur babies. The Church of Latter Day Saints offers free classes on discovering family history and heritage. Other churches such as Calvary Chapel, Christian Community Church and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church offer a plethora of counseling and support services. Living Waters Fellowship supports the Day Springs

Youth Ranch and gives the youth in the community a safe place to hang and play.

Civic and Veteran organizations are always a great place to spend your holiday dollars. Civic groups help the community, the youth in the community, those who presently defend and serve our community as well as those who have.

The Mesquite Elks contributes to youth sports, honors our Police and Fire and offers many services to our veterans. Project Blue Light honors the service of law enforcement and the memories of those who have fallen while in service. The Exchange Club of Mesquite provides the wonderful 1000 Flags over Mesquite, flag retirement

ceremonies, “We the People” and other civic programs to students as well as scholarships to students overcoming exceptional challenges. While Rotary Club members offer college scholarships and improve the community with subgroups such as the Interact Club that encourages youth to reach out in many ways to better their community. The Mesquite Veteran’s Center offers a variety of services specifically to our military men and women past and present.

Mesquite has a ton of community organizations for the youth such as the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, Kids for Sports, Virgin Valley Little League and the Mesquite Recreation Center. Organizations that help keep Senior Citizens active, social and

healthy are the Mesquite Senior Center, Mesquite Senior Games and the Mesquite Heritage Garden although the garden isn’t just for seniors. The Salvation Army offers a ton of community outreach services from helping you find a job to limited rental assistance and along with the Virgin Valley Food Bank & Thrift Store will also help keep community members fed. Groups such as C.E.R.T. help keep the community safe if an emergency should occur and during activities such as the Fourth of July and ShreekReeka community celebrations which are courtesy of the Eureka Community Initiative. And while you’re thinking about it, take a hike around the area near and dear to the Friends of Gold Butte and discover some of Mesquite’s surrounding beauty.

Education is important to those who hold the future in their hands and if it’s also important to you why not give to the Eureka Community Initiative which is also the benefactor for the Mesquite Reads Program that promotes literacy. You can also spend your dollars with the Community Educational Advisory Board, a group created by the Clark County School District as a way to ensure Mesquite has a voice in educational issues.

Heaven forbid any of your loved ones have suffered with cancer but if they have, and they lived in Mesquite, they would have found an invaluable bunch of friends at the Mesquite Cancer Help Society who would have provided them with love, resources and support above and beyond their expectations. Southwest Recovery Services is a good source for helping those who are fighting any type of addiction.

If you’re politically minded, Mesquite has both Parties represented by the Mesquite Republican Women and the Virgin Valley Democrats so you can pick your political side and give.

In order for any community to grow they must be able to attract and secure new business opportunities, jobs and revenue. The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is great for getting the word out and promoting Mesquite and its potential. After the beauty of Mesquite wows them, Mesquite Regional Business is all about showing them how they can benefit by breaking ground in Mesquite. Mesquite Works and Workforce Connections can provide job training for any business the prior mentioned organizations may secure.

Last but not least, let’s not forget those who make making these decisions possible; our Veterans. There are many organizations such as the Vietnam Vets and the American Legion that work out of the Mesquite Veterans Center. Each of those groups offers a great many services to our military vets.

This is by no means a comprehensive list of charities but it does give you a great start with most of the local charities.

Now that you know a bit about the many organizations you can give the gift of charity to, can’t you see the many ways those who receive your gift can be the ones truly blessed?

Animal Rescue Organizations

Mesquite Animal Shelter: 795 Hardy Way, Joe Macias, 702-346-7415

Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue: Scenic Arizona, Joan Dunkle & Fred Clark, 928-347-4506

We Care for Animals: Karen Taylor, Linda Muse, www.wecareforanimals.org, 702-346-3326

Arts Organizations

Mesquite Arts Council: 702-346-1232

Mesquite Showgirls: Jean Watkins, 303-304-9600

Mesquite Toes Tap Team: 150 N. Yucca St. #35, Judy Brittain, http://www.mesquitetoestapteam.com

Ms. Senior Mesquite Pageant, Inc.: 702-994-0041

Virgin Valley Artists Association, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Katherine Cole, 702-346-1338

Virgin Valley Theatre Group: 150 N. Yucca St. Diana McKinney, www.vvtgnv.com

Churches

Calvary Chapel 1646 W. Pioneer Blvd, Travis Jackson, 702-346-7583

Christian Community Church: 702-346-2698

LDS Church 100 N. Arrowhead Ln., David J. Anderson, 702-525-1517

Living Waters: 211 W. First South St., Pastor Dennis Lee, 702-346-8558

Mesquite Lutheran Church: 450 Turtleback Rd., 702-346-5811

Mesquite United Methodist Church: 420 W. Pioneer Blvd., Pastor Rick Casebolt, 702-346-4663

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church: 350 Falcon Ridge Pkwy #600, 702-345-2160

Civic Organizations

Elks: 545 Riverside Road, 702-345-2811

Exchange Club of Mesquite: 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. #B50, Diane McClure, 702-346-8072

Rotary: 1030 W. Pioneer Blvd., http://mesquitenvrotary.org

Sunrise Rotary: 100 Palmer Ln., P.O. Box 2195, Mesquite NV. 89024

Community

Boy Scouts: 150 N. Yucca St. #26, 702-346-3669

C.E.R.T.: 10 E. Mesquite Blvd. certmesquitenv@gmail.com, 702-346-2339

Day Springs Youth Ranch: 211 First South St., Pastor Dennis Lee, 702-346-8558

Eureka Community Initiative: 275 Mesa Blvd., Gerri Chasko, 702-346-4600

Friends of Gold Butte: 702-320-8377

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada: 702-385-3667, customerservice@girlsnv.orgcouts

Kids for Sports: 403 Paradise Pkwy., 702-345-6710

Mesquite Fire Fighters, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd., 702-346-2690

Mesquite Heritage Garden: 581 W. Mesquite Blvd., 775-750-6222

Mesquite Police: 702-346-8826

Mesquite Recreation Center: 100 W. Old Mill Rd., Nick Montoya, 702-346-8732

Mesquite Senior Center: 102 W. Old Mill Road, 702-346-5290

Mesquite Senior Games: Terri Rylander, 702-346-3347

Salvation Army Mesquite: 355 W. Mesquite Blvd., 702-345-5116

Virgin Valley Food Bank: 115 W. First South St., Leslie Montogmery, 702-346-0900

Virgin Valley Heritage Museum: 35 W. Mesquite Blvd., Elspeth Kuta, 702-346-5705

Education

Eureka Community Initiative: 275 Mesa Blvd., Gerri Chasko, 702-346-4600

Mesquite Community Educational Advisory Board: www.mesquitenv.gov

Health & Support

Mesquite Cancer Help Society: 150 N. Yucca St. #36, Yoli Bell, 702-346-0622

Southwest Recovery Mission: 355 W. Mesquite Blvd., 702-635-0612

Political organizations

Mesquite Republican Women: MesquiteRW@yahoo.com

Virgin Valley Democrats: www.virginvalleydems.com

Veterans

American Legion: 840 Hafen Ln. 702-346-2735

Veteran’s Center: 840 Hafen Ln., 702-346-2735

Vietnam Vets: 840 Hafen Ln., 702-346-2735

Workforce/Business

Mesquite Chamber of Commerce: 11 W. Pioneer Blvd., Brenda Snell, 702-346-2902

Mesquite Regional Business: 11 Pioneer Blvd., George Gault, 702-345-3075

Mesquite Works: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Burton Weast, 702-613-0699

Workforce Connections: 121 W. First North St. 702-346-5224