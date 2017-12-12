From our Mayor

By

It’s a New Year for all of us and in Mesquite it’s just the start of what I know will be an exciting year. Our second annual Parade of Lights just concluded with an outstanding assortment of floats and a good turnout despite the cold windy night.

As mayor of this beautiful city, I couldn’t be prouder of our citizens who willingly participate in so many events and are so giving not only during the holidays, but also through out the year. For the second year in a row I signed a proclamation to, “Shop Locally” I must have been heard loud and clear as our local merchants are doing so much better.

The Rising Star Sports Ranch and Resort will be hosting professional basketball right here in there beautiful “barn”: how exciting can that be? Mesquite Gaming is expanding their facilities and home and commercial permits are way up. Southwest Gas has filed with the state and many of the new homes and businesses proposed for Mesquite will be able to avail themselves of this much-needed utility.

Our Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is stronger than it has ever been and is working closed with our economic development groups and our newly formed workforce development team to improve ourselves for the coming growth that we will be experiencing.

So as we enter the New Year, I am more optimistic than ever about our future as a city. I know 2018 will be a bright year for Mesquite.

On behalf of our beautiful city, I wish every one of you a wonderful and safe holiday season.

Al Litman

Mayor