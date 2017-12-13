Farewell Pete Clayton

By

After more than a decade of service, Peter Clayton is retiring from the City of Mesquite. The Virgin Valley Heritage Museum will be hosting an open house for Clayton on the Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the art classroom between the Art Gallery and Virgin Valley Museum.

If you have ever been in the museum, you have probably met Clayton. In October 2005, Clayton started working at the museum as a guide. For a number of years before being hired, he volunteered at the museum.

In talking about Clayton and his contribution to the museum, Elspeth Kuta, museum coordinator, said, “Over the years, Pete has been invaluable asset to the Museum. From his captivating stories to his work on the Museum catalog, his fingerprints are everywhere. We will miss Pete and thank him for his contribution to Virgin Valley.”

The public is invited to attend the open house and thank Clayton for his service and bid him adieu.

For more information about this event and the museum, call (702) 346-5705, find us on Facebook at MesquiteNVMuseum or stop by the Museum at 35 W. Mesquite Blvd. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.