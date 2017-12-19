Eagles roll over Bulldogs 72-38 in Sunrise League play

By

Boulder City High got its offense rolling in the second period to dominate Virgin Valley,72-38.

The Dawgs stayed somewhat close, 9-5, after one period but the Eagles turned it up to win easily. The Eagles outscored the Dawgs 22-13, 21-10 and 20-10 in the final three periods.

Daxon Toone led the Dawgs with 8 points. The loss, fourth in a row, dropped the Bulldogs 3A Sunrise League record to 0-4 and 2-9 overall. The Dawgs will end their season at the Tri-State Holiday Classic in Las Vegas beginning Dec. 27.

They face Cibola of Yuma, Arizona, at 10:30 a.m. in their opener in Las Vegas. The Dawgs will begin 2018 play traveling to Pahranagat Valley on Jan. 1 before hosting Sky Pointe on Jan. 10.

Pirates scuttle Bulldogs 55-44

Virgin Valley team had a tough time overcoming the Moapa Valley High height advantage early on as the Pirates held on for a 55-44 win.

The Pirates took an early lead of 14-6 after one period of play as Bulldog best rebounder Perkins watched from the bench in early foul trouble. The Pirates outscored the Dawgs, 21-10, in the second period to lead 35-16 at the break. The Bulldogs had no answer for Pirate Nathaniel Thompson who dominated both boards and led the Pirates offense. Perkins ended the half with 5 points.

The second half began with Perkins finding his game scoring the first nine points for the Dawgs to cut the Pirates lead to 38-25. The rest of the Bulldogs seemed energized as they held the Pirates offense to only 5 points in the period and trailed by single digits 40-31.

The Bulldogs kept the pressure on in the fourth period behind seven points off point guard freshman Will Barnum to cut the Pirates lead to 50-44 with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

Forced to foul, the Dawgs allowed the Pirates to score the final five points of the game and a 55-44 win. Barnum led the Dawgs with 13 points followed by Perkins with 12 points.

Thompson led the Pirates with 24 points. The Bulldogs fell to 0-3 in 3A Sunrise League play and 2-8 overall. The Dawgs travel to Boulder City Thursday, Dec. 14, to face the Eagles. The Bulldogs next home game will be on Jan. 10 against Sky Pointe.