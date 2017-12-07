Community Calendar Dec. 7-13, 2017

Gather the entire family and join the fun and entertainment on Dec.7. Be a part of the excitement of the Third Annual Parade of Lights canned food drive; all entries need to be lighted.
Thursday evening get your spot early along the parade route as traffic will be diverted off of the boulevard from Woodbury to Sandhill at 5 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and some refreshments to help you stay warm and enjoy the parade.
The parade will head east on Mesquite Blvd on the south side lanes (City Hall side) of the street. Please remember to bring your cans of food to donate to the Salvation Army. The parade committee is asking that each attendant bring two cans of food for the Boy Scouts to collect along the parade route..
After the Parade of Lights you can gather around City Hall and help celebrate the season as Santa and Mrs. Clause provide a photo opportunity for the children along with cookies and hot cocoa. Cookies and cocoa are courtesy of the Eureka Casino.
Don’t forget to stop by the Mesquite Fine Arts Center for the Virgin Valley Artists Christmas Boutique where you can find that one of a kind gift. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Mesquite Toes have been working hard for months rehearsing for the Toes’ Annual Christmas Benefit Concert; all proceeds go to local charities.
Advance tickets are on sale at Ready Golf & Gear, Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery or at the Mesquite Community Theatre Box Office one hour before show time. General admission tickets are $10, students $5.
The Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue Scenic AZ. Satellite Adoption Center is holding a Christmas with the Donkeys open house for the public on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Arizona time).
Pictures with Santa and the donkeys will be available as well as refreshments and a 50-50 raffle.
Directions to ‘Christmas with the Donkeys’ from Mesquite: go east on Hillside (past Smiths grocery) about 4 miles. Turn right onto Scenic Blvd. Go all the way to the stop sign then turn right on Elbow Canyon Road. Follow the road until you see mile marker 1 on right. Turn left on Mountain Pine. Pavement will end. Take first left, then first right on dirt road. Go straight and donkeys are on left side of road. For more information call 928-347-4506.
You can always find something to do; be sure to check the calendar carefully so you won't miss a thing that's happening here in Mesquite around the holidays. Only a portion of the calendar is in print but you can view the entire calendar online anytime at www.mesquitelocalnews.com.
Thursday, Dec. 7
Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Holiday Boutique
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When M-S 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Parade of Lights
Where: Mesquite Blvd. between Arrowhead and Willow
When: 5:30 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Friday, Dec. 8
Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Holiday Boutique
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When M-S 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Mesquite Toes Christmas Benefit Show
Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.
When: 7-9 p.m.
Info: 702-345-4499
Saturday, Dec. 9
Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Holiday Boutique
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When M-S 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Christmas with the Donkeys
Where: Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, Scenic AZ
When: noon-3 p.m. Arizona Time
Info: Directions: E. on Hillside Dr.; Right on Scenic Blvd.; Right on Elbow Canyon; Left on Mountain Pine and follow signs to the event
Mesquite Toes Christmas Benefit Show
Where: Mesquite Community Theatre, 150 N. Yucca St.
When: 1-3 p.m. & 7-9 p.m.
Info: 702-345-4499
Sunday, Dec. 10
Mesquite Works Bowling Tournament
Where: Virgin River Lanes, 100 E. Pioneer Blvd.
When: 5-8 p.m.
Info: 702-613-0699
Monday, Dec. 11
Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Holiday Boutique
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When M-S 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Tuesday, Dec. 12
Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Holiday Boutique
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When M-S 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
City Council Meeting
Where: City Hall, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov
Wednesday, Dec. 13
Shop with a Cop
Where: Walmart
When: 10:30 a.m.
Info: 702-803-0124
Desert Dames Luncheon
Where: Eureka Casino, 275 Mesa Blvd.
When: noon
Info: 702-289-1298
Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Holiday Boutique
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When M-S 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Mesquite Republican Women Meeting
Where: Mesquite Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Info: 702-346-3804
Every Week~
Adult Coloring Club
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: First three Mondays 1:30-3:00 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Beginners Drawing with Bunny Wiseman
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Evening Drawing Classes for Beginners
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Watercolor Painting
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Tuesdays, 9 a.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Acrylic Painting Beginner to Advance
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Tuesdays, 1-4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Beginning Watercolor
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
3-D Paper Art
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Thursdays, 9 a.m.
Info: 702-346-1338
Open Paint Day
Where: Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.
When: Friday, 9 a.m.-noon
Info: 702-346-1338
Hatha Yoga
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Gentle Yoga
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday & Thursday 7:45 a.m.-8:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Boot Camp Fitness
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday & Wednesday 5:15-6:15 p.m. Saturday 9:15-10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Aquatic Total Body Fitness
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road
When: Monday & Wednesday 4:15-5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Chair Classes/Fitness Level: Moderate/Beginner
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5290
Strength Training and Core Conditioning
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: M & W Strength 9 a.m. T & Th Core Conditioning 9 a.m.
Info: 702-356-5290
Zumba Gold
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Regular Class M & W 9:30 a.m., Slower Music T & Th 9:30 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5290
Toddler Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Tuesdays 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Five and Under Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Tuesdays 4 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Pre-School Story Time
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Wednesdays 11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Wii Wednesday
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Wednesdays 3:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Zumba Basics
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Mondays and Wednesdays 10 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Abs, Buns and Thighs Class
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Open Pickleball
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday -Friday 11:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-noon & 12:30 -3:30
Info: 702-346-8732
Quake-Barre Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5
When: Saturdays 7:30 a.m.
Info: Recreation Center 702-346-8732 or Christy Davis, Instructor 702-610-1344
Mesquite Shooters Pistol Club
Where: Take Old Hwy 91 to Hidden Valley; follow Hidden Valley to the Range
When: 8 a.m., Saturdays and Wednesdays
Info: Ovid Pinckert, 702-346-6314 or Ken Ness, 702-613-4170
Spin and Sculpt Class
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #37
When: 5:30 a.m.-6:15 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Muay Thai-Korean Kickboxing Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #7
When: Friday, Wednesday and Monday, 3-4 p.m., 4-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
All That Jazz Adult Dance Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., Deuce #5
When: Tuesday and Thursday 9:45-11:00 a.m.
New Pickleball Schedule
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center west gymnasium, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, noon-3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Senior Center Card and Tile Game Schedule
Where: Mesquite Senior Center, 102 Desert Drive
When:
Open Pinochle Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Mexican Train Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.
Dominos Tuesday noon-3:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday noon-3:30 p.m. Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cribbage Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Hand and Foot Thursday 12:30-3:30 p.m.
South West Dance Theatre
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5
When: Classes vary according to dance type, age and level, call for information.
Info: 435-669-6195
Evening Spin
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #37
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Treble Makers: Community Lady Singers
Where: Mesquite Lutheran Church, 450 Turtleback Road
When: 10 a.m.
Info: nila35@rconnects.com
Beginner Tap Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #35
When: Mondays 3 p.m.
Karate for Kids
Where: Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 4-8 p.m. Saturday 9 and 10 a.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732
Karate for Kids
Where: Visit www.mesquitenv.gov or 346-8732 for class locations/ Mesquite Taekwondo Center
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 and 6 p.m.
Info: www.mesquitenv.gov or 702-346-8732
“Duplicate Bridge Game” and Lessons
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: Every Friday 11 a.m.
Info: Terry Waterman, 702-217-5005
Mesquite Cancer Help Society
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #36
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays July 1 – August 31
Info: 702-346-0622
Mesquite Veteran’s Center
Where: 840 Hafen Lane
When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays
Info: www.mesquitevetscenter.org or 702-346-2735
VA Transportation
Where: To VA appointments in Las Vegas
When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Info: Mesquite Elks Lodge 702-345-2811
The Rotary Club of Mesquite
Where: Mesquite Vistas Sports Club, 851 Pinnacle Court
When: Tuesdays Noon-1 p.m.
Info: Jeff Bird, 702- 346-7025
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Monday 5 p.m.
Info: 702-346-5224
Stretch & Qi Gong Combo Class
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 10 a.m., Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Kundalini Yoga
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9 a.m. & 6:15 p.m., Thursdays and Tuesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Meditation Classes
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road, #25
When: Thursdays 10-10:45 a.m.
Info: Instructor Betty King call 702-346-8732 to register
*All That Jazz Think Broadway
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Sweatin’ To the Oldies
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: 9:00 a.m. Fridays, Mondays & Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
*Spinning Class with Al Litman
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10
When: 7:45 a.m., Mondays & Wednesdays
Info: 702-346-8732
Mesquite Boxing Club
Where: The Old Virgin Valley High School Gym, 41 W. First North St.
When: 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Info: mesquiteboxinggym.webs.com
Desert Rose Charities Food Bank
(Serving the Arizona Strip communities)
Where: 3261 Old Pioneer Road, Beaver Dam, Ariz.
When: Fridays 9 a.m.-noon
Info: 928-347-5141
Virgin Valley Food Bank
Where: Where: 312 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Plaza, Unit 107 (facing West First South Street).
When: Mondays 3-5:00 p.m.
Info: 702-346-0900
Early Morning Spin Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #10
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 a.m.
Info: Instructor, Christy Davis
Mesquite Silver Tongued Toastmasters Group
Where: Falcon Ridge Golf Club, 1024 Normandy Lane
When: Tuesdays 8-9 a.m.
Info: 435-229-9964
Cub Scouts Troop 299
Where: First Baptist Church, 700 Hardy Way
When: Tuesdays 6:30-7:30 p.m.
TOPS Organization Meeting
Where: 590 W. Mesquite Blvd., Community Room
When: 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesdays
Info: Rosemary Bardeleben, 702-345-6818
Weight Watchers Meeting
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #33
When: Thursdays 5 p.m., Fridays 9:30 a.m.
Tae Kwon Do Forms
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
When: Tuesday 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Tae Kwon Do Sparring Techniques
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
Mesquite Sunrise Rotary Club
Where: Grill Room, 100 Palmer Lane
When: Thursdays 7:15-8:30 a.m.
Info: www.rotarymesquite.org
Healing Meditation
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Tuesday and Thursday 10:15 a.m. Wednesday 6:15 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Mind, Body, Stretch
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Wednesday, 5:15 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Deep Water Aerobics
Where: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road
Indoor Pool 9-9:45 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Vinyasa Yoga
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #25
When: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10-11 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
PM Zumba Classes
Where: Call for class location
When: Tuesday & Thursday 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Zumba Fitness Party
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #5
When: Wednesday 6-7 p.m. Friday 7-8 p.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Stretch, Strength and Balance
Where: 150 N. Yucca St., #6
When: Monday and Wednesday 5:30 p.m.
Info: 702- 346-8732
Al-Anon Meeting
Where: 371 Riverside Drive
When: Sunday 3-4 p.m. Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Info: 928-347-5478
Alcoholic Anonymous
Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.
When: Daily 9 a.m., noon, 6:30 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6315
Alcoholic Anonymous Women Only Group
Where: Old Gym, 51 E. First North St.
When: Thursday 3 p.m.
Info: 702-346-6315
The Exchange Club of Mesquite
Where: Veteran’s Center, 840 Hafen Lane
When: Tuesdays, noon
Info: 702-346-6633
Preschool Storytime/Toddler Storytime
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Preschool-Wednesdays 11a.m., Toddler-Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Info: 702- 507-4080
Bereavement Group
Where: Mesquite Library, 121 W. First North St.
When: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m.
Info: 702-507-4080
Cardio Boxing
Where: 150 N. Yucca Street, #5
When: Tuesday and Thursday 5 a.m.
Info: 702-346-8732
Mesquite Toes Classes
Where: 150 N. Yucca St.
When: Jazz: Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.
Beginning Clog: noon
Beginning Tap: Monday 3 p.m.
Musical Theatre: Wednesday 3 p.m.
Tap Techniques: Tuesday 1 p.m.
Info: J_Edgington@hotmail.com