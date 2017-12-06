We Care for Animals-Pets needing people

By [post_authors_post_link]

WCFA’s featured pet is Cooper. Cooper is 5 years three months old and weighs 16 lbs. He is neutered, current on vaccines and micro chipped. Cooper just had a dental. He is a sweet boy and loves daily walks. He is active and loves to be with people. He is fine with other dogs once he is properly introduced. Cooper rides well in the car and is house trained to a dog door. He would be best in an adult only home, no small children.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is December 16th , 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (please note we have switched to fall/winter hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Toby is about 20 months old, neutered and current on his vaccines. He is declawed in front and micro chipped. Toby is now in a foster home with two other cats. He has not shared a home with dogs or small children. Toby has beautiful, large eyes and is a very handsome young feline. He is shy but is starting to come around.

Devon and Cody: These two siblings have been with us for some time. Devon has become a very friendly outgoing cat and will do well in a home with another cat and/or older children. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo. Cody needs a special, quiet home with someone who will give him the time and space to adjust to a new situation.

DOGS:

Casey: Casey’s owner found that she wasn’t spending enough time with him and wanted him to have a more active home. Not sure what breed Casey is; he has a shih tzu face but also some terrier, could be part havanese, maltese, westie. He is a super fun little guy who would make a great addition to any home! Casey is 5-6 years old, weighs 19 lbs., has soft, curly, non-shedding fur and a curly tail. He is housetrained, loves to go for walk and, rides well in the car. Casey loves everyone, kids, other dogs and cats. He is neutered, current on his shots and microchipped. You must have a fenced yard to adopt Casey. He will need to be groomed on a regular basis.

Bean is a Chihuahua mix. He was quite over weight when he came to WCFA. He has already lost two lbs. and is now enjoying his daily walks. Bean would do best in an adult only home. Bean’s owner past away and he is looking for a new loving home he can settle down in.

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.