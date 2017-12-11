Bulldogs go 1-2 in BIT

By

After winning their opener in the Bulldog Invitational Basketball Tournament (BIT) Friday evening the Virgin Valley High School Bulldogs dropped their final two games in the tournament. The Bulldogs not only faced the tournament favorite 4A Spring Valley in the semi-finals, they were without their leading scorer Jayden Perkins and starter Cade Anderson who were taking their ACT on Saturday morning. The Bulldogs had the first two points of the game on a Keith Rushton layup but after that it was all Grizzlies as they took a 33-12 lead after one period. The Grizzlies continued to pour it on before they pulled three of their starters when the score reached 37-12. The Grizzlies pulled their rest of their starters prior to the half as the outmanned Bulldogs continued to battle. The Bulldogs found themselves down 45-21 at the break. Mebs Hollingshead had 5 points to lead the Dawgs to this point in the game.

Perkins and Anderson joined their teammates for the second half of play. The Bulldogs managed to stay with the Grizzlies in the second half, actually outscoring Spring Valley 37-33 for the half. The only rub here was the Grizzlies second team played most of the half. Leading the way for the Dawgs was Hollingshead with 11 points and Riley Waite and Jayson Brooks with 8 points each.

The Bulldogs faced Cedar City in their final game for third place but fell to the Redmen 58-39. The Redmen led from start to finish for the win. Daxon Toone led the Dawgs in scoring with 9 points followed by Brooks with 8 points, The Bulldogs next matchup on Tuesday Dec. 12 is archrival Moapa Valley at the Pirates Den. The 2-7 Bulldogs face the 1-8 Pirates in the ‘Battle of the Valleys’. Despite their records, this will be a battle with the winner of the game holding bragging rights until the next matchup at Virgin Valley. The Bulldogs will end 2017 3A League play at Boulder City before beginning play in the Tri-State Tournament in Las Vegas over the Holidays. The Bulldogs will continue League play on January 10 hosting new member Sky-Points.