Bulldogs defeat Lynx 51-50 at Lake Mead Classic

By [post_authors_post_link]

In what should be a great new coaching rivalry, Bulldog coach Mark Barnum’s young charges defeated the Lynx from Lincoln County 51-50 in a Lake Mead Holiday Classic. The Lynx are coached by former Bulldog coach Sean FitzSimons. The Bulldogs behind Jayden Perkins and Cade Anderson jumped on the Lynx early taking a first period lead of 21-10. The quick start by the Dawgs was important as the Lynx nibbled at their lead in each of the proceeding periods but succumbed at the end to the Dawgs. Perkins and Anderson had big games with 22 and 16 points respectively. Will Barnum, added 7 points followed by Jayson Brooks with 6. “We got up on them early and had to hold on,” said Bulldog coach Barnum. “I’m proud of our kids they just battle and never give up.” The Dawgs have one more game on Saturday Dec. 2 in the Classic before traveling to Tech on Monday to face the Roadrunners in their 3A Sunrise League opener and Del Sol on Wednesday Dec. 6. The Bulldogs first home game will be on Sat. Dec. 8 against Pahrump Valley in their annual Bulldog Invitational Tournament.