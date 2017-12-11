Bulldog girls defeat Dragons 33-25, boys lose 65-32

By

The Virgin Valley High School Lady Dawgs defeated the Del Sol High School Dragons 33-25 Wednesday Dec. 6 while the boys team were crushed 65-32.

Leading the way for the Lady Dawgs were Savannah Price who scored 12 points and played well on the boards. Taylor Barnum and Nathalie Lagamayo added 6 points each. The Bulldogs took the lead 8-2 after one period in a low scoring game and led 21-10 at the break. The Dawgs were outscored 9-7 and 6-5 in the third and fourth period but held on for the win. The win gives the Dawgs a 2-0 record in 3A Sunrise League play and 4-2 overall for the season. The Lady Dawgs travel to Moapa Valley on Tuesday Dec. 12 and Boulder City on Dec. 14. The Pirates sit at 1-0 in league play and have not tasted defeat with a 5-0 overall record. The Eagles meanwhile also have a 1-0 league record and 3-2 overall.

The VVHS boy basketball team continued to find difficult times as they lost their fifth game of the young season to the Dragons. The Dawgs fell behind early 16-10 after one period of play and 32-14 at the break. Del Sol poured it on the young Bulldogs in the second half outscoring the Dawgs 33-18 the rest of the way. Mebs Hollingshead led the Dawgs with 8 points followed by Jayson Brooks with 7 points. The Dawgs continue to have offensive woes both in shooting and ball handling. The Bulldogs record fell to 0-2 in league play and 1-5 overall for the season. The Bulldogs host their annual BIT basketball tourney on Dec. 8 and 9 before traveling to Moapa and Boulder City on Dec. 12 and 14. The Pirate game should be a tossup as they also are 1-5 on the season. The Eagles meanwhile are 0-1 in league and 5-2 overall. The Bulldogs will be heavy underdogs to the Eagles.