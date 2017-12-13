Building permits jump back up in November

By

After October’s two million dollar decline in building permits issued by the city of Mesquite, November’s numbers look really good.

The city issued 110 permits in November valued at $8.180 million compared to 101 permits issued a year ago worth $7.543 million.

A general commercial building permit worth $950,000 was issued for a new event tent at the Virgin River casino. The structure will be much like the CasaBlanca event tent but will have a direct entrance and exit to the Virgin River casino itself. By comparison, the Virgin River tent will be a 10,000-square foot facility while the CasaBlanca event tent is 33,000-square feet.

A second general commercial building permit was issued for work at the Mesa View medical clinic building.

Three new business permits were also issued in November compared to one last year.

Permits for new single-family residences dipped slightly from November 2016 coming in at 31 permits valued at $6.997 million. Last year the city issued 33 permits worth $7.137 million.

Pulte Homes of Nevada took out 18 permits for new homes in Sun City Mesquite. Nevada Residential Construction (NRC) took out six permits new home construction.

Three permits for new homes were issued to Warmington Residential Nevada, while Jackson Constracting received two and Construction West and a private builder each took out one permit.

Eight residential modification permits were issued in November compared to six a year ago. Two permits for swimming pools were issued last month compared to eight permits in November 2016.

The number of permits for block walls increased from three last year to eight this year. That’s usually an indication of more new home construction.

One demolition permit was issued by the city, but no grading permits were.