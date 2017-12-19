Brogan Bingham awarded Eagle Scout Honors

By

Brogan Bingham, a member of Venture Crew 2341 sponsored by the Bunkerville 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received his Eagle Scout Award at a Court of Honor. His Eagle project was building a shed at Bowler Elementary School for the Parent Teacher organization to store their materials. Brogan, a senior at Virgin Valley High School, is a member of the football and track team and the Skills USA Club. He is the son of Brian and Kristine Bingham.

The Eagle’s nest was formed by Ryan Toone, Advancement Board Chairmen of the Virgin River Valley BSA. Toone spoke to Brogan about the significance of the honor, saying, “this is a meaningful night and as you look back in your life you will see how your life reflects the ideals you learned in scouting. The well-chosen hymn, “Have I done any Good in the World today?” exemplifies the principles of scouting and calls on you to be an ambassador for scouting.” He presented Brogan with a pocket knife engraved with the words, “Eagle Scout.”

The Eagle Charge was given by Jayson Andrus, Young Men’s president, in which he said, “All who know you rejoice in your achievement to the rank of Eagle Scout and I charge you with a solemn obligation to accept this honor and responsibility and so live and serve that others will be lifted and inspired. I charge you to dedicate your skills to the common good and leave behind a record your can be justly proud. America has many good things, but it depends on the quality of its citizens and therefore I charge you to be a leader and lead only to the best and the highest level of service.” Andrus presented Brogan with the Eagle Scout emblem and badge. Brogan presented pins to his parents in recognition of their help in completing the requirements for Eagle Scout. Brogan also presented the mentor pin to Jayson Andrus to thank him for helping him complete his project.