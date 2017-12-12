Arrest Report Dec. 3-9, 2017

By

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Dec. 11. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Abrigo-Amador, Roberto C

West Palm Beach, FL

12/7/17

Related incidents

Aguilera, Jose A

Lake Worth, FL

12/7/17

Jail housing agreement

Aldaba, Romelia

Los Angeles, CA

12/4/17

Related incidents

Belding, Sean T

Boulder City, NV

12/7/17

Jail housing agreement

Bute, Colby R

Mesquite

12/4/17

Sale of narcotic/other drugs

Cabezas-Castillo, Gerardo

Salt Lake City, UT

12/3/17

Possession of controlled substance

Trespassing

Trafficking controlled substance

Chidester, Braxton D

Mesquite

12/5/17

Related incidents

Cooke-Miles, Tyler M

Mesquite

12/4/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Davis, Jeffrey B

Bunkerville, NV

12/6/17

Driver’s license suspended/revoked

Failure to use headlights

Failure to maintain travel lane

English, William J III

12/6/17

Crossing other than crosswalk

Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

12/6/17

Truancy

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

12/6/17

Truancy

Fowler, Marjorie

Page, AZ

12/7/17

Failure to appear

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

12/6/17

Truancy

Gonzalez-Garcia, Jorge A

Scenic, AZ

12/6/17

Failure to appear

Greymountain, Ryan

Cameron, AZ

12/6/17

Failure to appear x2

Higgens, Jennifer L

Cedar City, UT

12/5/17

Failure to appear

Lopez, Leonardo

Roberts ID

12/7/17

Driver’s license suspended or revoked

Obstructed windshield

Male juvenile offender

Mesquite

12/5/17

Truancy

Pollock, Edwin Y

West Palm Beach, FL

Romero, Juan S

Mesquite

12/3/17

Possession of controlled substance

Sanchez, Cristian

Idaho Falls, ID

12/7/17

Driving w/o valid license

No proof of insurance

Sanchez, Mario

Taylorsville, UT

12/5/17

Jail housing agreement

Vaughan, Lauren

Bunkerville, NV

12/4/17

Failure to appear