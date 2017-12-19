Arrest Report Dec. 10-16, 2017

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Dec. 18. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Barnes, Todd W
St. George, UT
12/12/17
Jail housing agreement
Booth Lori A
Littlefield, AZ
12/12/17
Jail housing agreement
Cabral-Fuentes, Robert J
St. George, UT
12/15/17
Disturbing the peace/fighting
Coleville, Cynthia T
St. George, UT
12/11/17
Defrauding an Innkeeper
Crawford, Kade S
St. George, UT
12/15/17
Purchase/consumption by minor
Davis, Gregory R
St. George, UT
12/11/17
Defrauding an Innkeeper
Evans, Tara
Anabella, UT
12/16/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Resisting arrest
Failure to yield at stop sign
Trafficking controlled substance
Ferguson, Crystal R
Mesquite
12/10/17
Failure to appear x2
Flores, Edgar
Mesquite
12/11/17
Failure to appear
Greymountain, Ryan
Cameron, UT
12/12/17
Contempt of court
Johnson, Devanie
St. George, UT
12/13/17
Trespassing
Jones, Eric W
Mesquite
12/12/17
Jail housing agreement
Lesueur, Colten G
West Jordan, UT
12/16/17
Jail housing agreement
Mack, Ronald S Jr.
Moreno Valley, CA
12/10/17
Jail housing agreement
Molina, Veronica E
Beaver Dam, AZ
12/14/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of controlled substance x 3
Oritz-Mendoza, Marcos A
Hurricane, UT
12/11/17
Receiving/Possessing stolen property
Petit larceny
Powell, Alexandra
Logandale, UT
12/15/17
Failure to appear
Qualls, Timothy S
Lake Havasu, AZ
12/14/17
N.R.S. needs to be entered
False Information/Obstruction
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/14/17
Truancy
Sandry, Ashley D
St. George, UT
12/14/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Petit larceny
Smith, Shelton D
St. George, UT
12/11/17
Trespassing
Possession of schedule I & II substance
Squier, Ashten T
Mesquite
12/14/17
Possession of controlled substance
Basic speed
Thompson, Justin M
Mesquite
12/16/17
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Valencia, Jose A
Littlefield, AZ
12/10/17
Jail housing agreement
Vieira, Katherine L
Cedar City, UT
12/16/17
Disturbing the peace/fighting
Resisting arrest
Walker, Zachary D
Cedar City, UT
12/14/17
Possession of controlled substance x3
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Watkins, Trina D
Overton, NV
12/14/17
Parole Violation
Female juvenile offender
Mesquite
12/12/17
Curfew