Arrest Report Dec. 10-16, 2017

By

Statistics supplied by Mesquite Police Department. Disclaimer: These names were reported in the Mesquite Police Department’s arrest report released Dec. 18. Persons should be presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Barnes, Todd W

St. George, UT

12/12/17

Jail housing agreement

Booth Lori A

Littlefield, AZ

12/12/17

Jail housing agreement

Cabral-Fuentes, Robert J

St. George, UT

12/15/17

Disturbing the peace/fighting

Coleville, Cynthia T

St. George, UT

12/11/17

Defrauding an Innkeeper

Crawford, Kade S

St. George, UT

12/15/17

Purchase/consumption by minor

Davis, Gregory R

St. George, UT

12/11/17

Defrauding an Innkeeper

Evans, Tara

Anabella, UT

12/16/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest

Failure to yield at stop sign

Trafficking controlled substance

Ferguson, Crystal R

Mesquite

12/10/17

Failure to appear x2

Flores, Edgar

Mesquite

12/11/17

Failure to appear

Greymountain, Ryan

Cameron, UT

12/12/17

Contempt of court

Johnson, Devanie

St. George, UT

12/13/17

Trespassing

Jones, Eric W

Mesquite

12/12/17

Jail housing agreement

Lesueur, Colten G

West Jordan, UT

12/16/17

Jail housing agreement

Mack, Ronald S Jr.

Moreno Valley, CA

12/10/17

Jail housing agreement

Molina, Veronica E

Beaver Dam, AZ

12/14/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance x 3

Oritz-Mendoza, Marcos A

Hurricane, UT

12/11/17

Receiving/Possessing stolen property

Petit larceny

Powell, Alexandra

Logandale, UT

12/15/17

Failure to appear

Qualls, Timothy S

Lake Havasu, AZ

12/14/17

N.R.S. needs to be entered

False Information/Obstruction

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

12/14/17

Truancy

Sandry, Ashley D

St. George, UT

12/14/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Petit larceny

Smith, Shelton D

St. George, UT

12/11/17

Trespassing

Possession of schedule I & II substance

Squier, Ashten T

Mesquite

12/14/17

Possession of controlled substance

Basic speed

Thompson, Justin M

Mesquite

12/16/17

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Valencia, Jose A

Littlefield, AZ

12/10/17

Jail housing agreement

Vieira, Katherine L

Cedar City, UT

12/16/17

Disturbing the peace/fighting

Resisting arrest

Walker, Zachary D

Cedar City, UT

12/14/17

Possession of controlled substance x3

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Watkins, Trina D

Overton, NV

12/14/17

Parole Violation

Female juvenile offender

Mesquite

12/12/17

Curfew