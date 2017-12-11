Andrea Boss – Jensen-Obituary

By

Andrea Maria Boss – Jensen, age 45, passed away Monday, December 4, 2017 at her home in Logandale, Nevada after struggling with health issues for many years. She was born January 10, 1972 in Page, Arizona to Edward Andrew and Maria Collette Enneking Boss. On December 12, 1999 she married Brooks Roe Jensen in Mesquite, Nevada.

Andrea grew up in Page, Arizona. At a young age, her father died. After her mother married her new step father, the family moved to Mesquite, Nevada in 1994. She later moved to Moapa Valley in 1998 where she owned and operated the McDonalds in Overton. Andrea loved adventure, boating, hiking, camping and playing with her dogs. The only thing she liked more than adventure was having adventures with her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her husband, Brooks of Logandale, NV; daughter, Chantel Jensen and granddaughter, Bailey of Cedar City, UT; son, Chase of Logandale, NV; parents, Dave and Collette Price of Mesquite, NV; three brothers and two sisters: Brian Price of Page, AZ; Aaron (Heidi) of Suwanne, GA; Barry (Marianne) Boss, Mindy (Shawn) Hughes and Jenn (Justin) Perry all of Mesquite, NV.

Memorial services will be held Monday, December 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the La Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mesquite, Nevada. A rosary will be held prior to the Mass. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com