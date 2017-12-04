America’s Got Talent Auditions in Las Vegas

By [post_authors_post_link]

Los Angeles, CA (Oct 30, 2017) – NBC’s America’s Got Talent (AGT) is back on the road looking for the best variety acts the nation has to offer. This past summer AGT celebrated its most watched season ever, with an average of 16 million viewers per episode. In addition, the show was a huge social success, garnering more than 2.6 billion views across social media platforms.

Season 12 saw the crowning of 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma City as the AGT winner. In addition to the $1 million grand prize, Darci headlined the America’s Got Talent Live stage show inside the PH Showroom at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The sold-out show ran from Nov. 2-5, with additional special guest Season 12 finalists that perfomed- singer Angelica Hale, comedian Preacher Lawson, and dance group Light Balance.

Click to here to view Darci Lynne’s Season 12 winning finale performance:

“America’s Got Talent continues to get bigger and better each and every year,” said AGT Executive Producer Sam Donnelly. “The show never fails to discover the best and most exciting acts the country has to offer. We literally change lives and make careers on the AGT stage. I encourage anyone who thinks they have a talent worth sharing to audition for this next season.”

America’s Got Talent celebrates acts of any age, any talent. Throughout the history of the show, AGT has discovered and jump started careers for acts such as singer Grace VanderWaal, who went on to release her first EP, titled Perfectly Imperfect, which became the highest-selling EP of 2016. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, whose AGT win catapulted him into the upper echelon of entertainers and led to a multi-million dollar deal with The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas where his award-winning show, Terry Fator: The VOICE of Entertainment, has been running since 2009. Magician Mat Franco who currently headlines his own show, Magic Reinvented Nightly, at the LINQ Hotel & Casino. Singer Jackie Evancho who since dazzling audiences on the AGT stage has gone on to release a series of platinum and gold albums with sales of more than 2.5 million in the U.S.

The nationwide talent search for AGT’s Season 13 kicked-off in Orlando on Sunday, Nov. 5th and will continue on to nine additional cities where producers will be seeking the best variety acts throughout the country. Acts of any age and any talent are encouraged to register today at www.AGTAuditions.com to audition in one of the cities that AGT will be visiting. Acts not able to make it to one of the cities can submit an online audition video through this same website.

Audition cities include: