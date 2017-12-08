Alfred Romero-Obituary

By

Alfredo Romero, 50, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at his home. He was born on June 5, 1967, in Tijuana, Mexico, to Ramiro Romero and Caritina Vasquez Romero.

He married Neni Jean Brewer in Las Vegas, NV on June 5, 2008.

Alfredo liked to go to the river, fish and camp, riding around in the hills and being out doors.

He was one of a kind, with loving everybody and having the best heart. He was the best father and very laid back.

Alfredo loved being with his family which includes; and is survived by his wife, Neni, his daughter; Veronica, his son; Anthony Alfredo Romero (Tammy), and two grandchildren; son; Nickalus Demar Romero and son, Daniel Romiro Romero. His step-son; Nathen Silva (Bre) and two grandchildren; and his step-son; Nolan Silva. He is also survived by his parents; Ramiro and Caritina, and brothers; Juan Romero, Rudy Romero, Manuel Romero, Armando Romero, and Fernando Romero, his sisters; Maribel White and Teresa Romero, also numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother; Jose Viera.