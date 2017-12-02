2nd Annual Muttigans Charity Golf Tournament a Record Setting Success

By

By Kristen Williams

MLN

On Sunday, Dec. 3, a sold out field of 144 players (36 teams of four) descended upon Wolf Creek Golf Club to participate in the 2nd Annual Muttigans Charity Golf Tournament fundraiser for We Care for Animals. WCFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit, foster-based animal rescue located in Mesquite, near the Nevada-Arizona Strip border. The main event sponsor this year was Wedgies Sports Bar. Other major sponsors were Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital, Eureka Casino Resort, Ben Hogan and Pepe (two dogs represented by Sue Serene Ballantyne), Ready Golf and Gear, Sears Hometown Store, Deep Roots Harvest and Deb Parsley of Keller Williams.

The caring volunteers at WCFA provide their services in Mesquite and Bunkerville as well as the Arizona Strip communities of Scenic, Littlefield, Beaver Dam, and Desert Springs. They find quality homes for homeless companion animals, provide low-cost or free spay and neuter for pets of qualified pet owners in the areas mentioned above, as well as assistance with Trap, Neuter and Return of community (feral and free-roaming) cats, particularly in the under-served Arizona Strip. Every dollar raised from this golf tournament is used in those efforts.

The players had special guests greeting them upon arrival – K9 Marley and his partner, Officer Justin Goodsell of Mesquite Police Department. Everyone seemed to enjoy getting to meet the duo and learn about what they do. Marley seemed to enjoy the smell of the hot dog cart!

On a challenging course such as Wolf Creek, packing in two teams on every hole isn’t necessarily wise, but the response from players was simply overwhelming. The tournament had a waiting list started five minutes after it sold out.

A week before the event occurred, the weather forecast was ominous, with rain and low temperatures threatening to dampen golfers, if not their spirits. The forecast turned around and held up for a slightly overcast morning that turned into a beautiful sunny day. The wind blew more than expected, which provided a greater challenge to the players and the pace of play for the packed field. With a 10 AM start time and an early sunset, there was concern that the daylight would run out before the play concluded. The golfers and volunteers persevered, and the players were pouring into the clubhouse, where a beautifully prepared feast awaited them, an hour before the sun set.

Two adoptable dogs from WCFA – Casey and Cooper – were on scene being adorable as the players filed in after the round. Cooper was making his debut to the community and could not have been better behaved. Both dogs were a treat to have around. This wasn’t technically an adoption event, but interest was expressed in the two cuties and WCFA is hopeful they will both find their forever homes soon.

As everyone enjoyed the luncheon at The Terrace, the raffle prizes were given out by volunteers, including the WCFA board, and other local animal lovers, not to mention the Mesquite Showgirls. Prize donors were plentiful and generous, and the players were generous with the number of raffle tickets they purchased. Prizes included rounds of golf, gift cards and certificates at local businesses, gift baskets, spa treatments, golf equipment, two grills, a patio set, and even a “cock-a-money,” a rooster sculpture fitted with rolled up cash. Most donors were local but some were from manufacturers including one gift set from Canada.

The winners of the golf tournament (aside from WCFA), were Jason Chaplin, Tyler Bradshaw, Scott Newhauser, and Mason Christison, who shot a 57 and were the first ones finished with their round. They each won a round of golf donated by Wolf Creek, and a plaque to commemorate the achievement and the day.

Other winners were Vicki Peterson and Kim Raney, who won the women’s and men’s long drives, respectively, and Rick Anderson, Marsha Combe, and Brian Peterson, who all won closest to the pin honors. Each took home a $50 gift card to Ready Golf and Gear, which were donated by multiple residents who like to shop local and support businesses who support the animals.

In no small part thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Golf Club, We Care for Animals raised over $17,000 after expenses, and the volunteers who run the organization are humbled and grateful for the generous support of the community. They look forward to doing it all over again next year and hope that Wolf Creek does too. Linda Muse, of WCFA, said “We are so pleased with this year’s Muttigans tournament. Wolf Creek is a fantastic golf course and the staff was absolutely wonderful. This year’s event was a record fundraiser for We Care for Animals.”

For more information, visit wecareforanimals.org.