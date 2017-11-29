Wildland firefighters wanted

By [post_authors_post_link]

LAS VEGAS – Firefighters from Bureau of Land Management, Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service are hosting an open house on December 6 to spur interest in wildland firefighting and help potential job candidates navigate the hiring process.

Anyone interested in a wildland firefighting job is encouraged to visit the CSN Main Campus Fire Station, 6375 West Charleston, Room 101 from 6 to 8 p.m. to learn more. A variety of wildland firefighters from various agencies will be on hand to answer questions.

The application period for seasonal fire hiring begins November 28, 2017 and continues until March 28, 2018. However, applications must be submitted by January 9, 2017 for early consideration.

Previous firefighting experience is not a requirement for entry level positions.

This year, positions are available for firefighters assigned to engines, handcrews, or helicopters as well as positions for dispatchers, materials handler and administrative support. Base hourly pay ranges from $11.61 to $20.69 per hour.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a valid passport or birth certificate and a valid driver’s license, be at least 18 years old and pass a work capacity test (pack test) on the first day. Those who are hired will be paid for fire school and will then be seasonally employed from April through October.