This week in history Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Dec. 1, 1908: Nat Gardner of Pine Valley, Utah is here (Littlefield) with a load of potatoes to trade for molasses, as our so rum has a wide reputation.

Dec. 1, 1911: Albert Wittwer and Benjamin Bunker have gone to Los Angeles last week with a load of pigs to sell.

Dec. 3, 1908: A parent’s convention was held last night and the following subjects were treated well: “Relationship of the Parent to the Child”, by Bishop E. Bunker; “Benefits of Public Schools”, by Principal Hutchings, and “Relationship of Parent to Teacher” by Martha Cox.

Dec. 3, 1908: Orange and Silas Earl have gone to Gold Butte to work until the end of the month.