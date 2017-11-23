This week in history Nov. 23-29

By [post_authors_post_link]

Nov. 22, 1913: J.D. Pulsipher of Mesquite was in this city (Las Vegas) during the week.

Nov. 23, 1910: Mr. Judd’s department of the school gave an entertainment tonight which was very good. Mr. McQuarrie’s and Miss Rencher’s will give one tomorrow night.

Nov. 23, 1912: A benefit dance was held for Elder Orson Leavitt under the direction of the Sunday school. A goodly number of Mesquite folks were there and $55 was gathered. A short program was rendered and everybody seemed to have a good time. Elder Leavitt leaves on his mission in morning.

Nov. 25, 1915: Mr. Jos H Reber is the road commissioner for his section of the country and says as soon as he returns he will put a large force of men at work on the road, every man and team available he can get. The road is to be carried all along the west side of the Virgin River in that part of Arizona.

Nov. 28, 1911: Jos. H. Reber has been appointed ranger deputy sheriff of this end of the county, but he hasn’t accepted yet.

Nov. 29, 1909: Littlefield, AZ, Thanksgiving Day was celebrated here in an appropriate manner. Old and young enjoyed themselves very well, especially at the big supper, after which there was entertainment for all and a dance for the young.

Nov. 29, 1909: Samuel Reber Jr has gone to work for the surveyors at Cove Springs; he expects to be gone some time.