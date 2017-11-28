WCFA Pets Needing People

By [post_authors_post_link]

WCFA’s featured pet is Parker: Parker was pulled from the Las Vegas shelter where he came in as a stray and was very scared. He has bonded with his foster parents and is a fun, active little guy, but is still timid in new situations. Parker has become much more confident with the help of another foster dog.

Parker is a terrier blend, maybe Skye terrier with those ears? He is 1 1/2 years old and has a wire, non shedding coat. Parker is house trained, loves to go for walks and rides well in the car. He is neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. Parker weighs 14 lbs. He loves to play with toys.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is December 16th , 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (please note we have switched to fall/winter hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Toby is about 20 months old, neutered and current on his vaccines. He is declawed in front and micro chipped. Toby currently shares a home with another cat. He has not shared a home with dogs or small children. Toby has beautiful eyes and is a very handsome young feline. He is shy but will come around in a short time.

Devon and Cody: These two siblings have been with us for some time. Devon has become a very friendly outgoing cat and will do well in a home with another cat and/or older children. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo. Cody needs a special, quiet home with someone who will give him the time and space to adjust to a new situation.

Missy is a pretty white and black 8 ½ month old cat. Missy is looking for a home because a family member had allergies. She is starting to adjust to her new foster home. She was nervous in her new environment but is coming around fine.

DOGS:

Casey: Casey’s owner found that she wasn’t spending enough time with him and wanted him to have a more active home. Not sure what breed Casey is; he has a shih tzu face but also some terrier, could be part havanese, maltese, westie. He is a super fun little guy who would make a great addition to any home! Casey is 5-6 years old, weighs 19 lbs., has soft, curly, non-shedding fur and a curly tail. He is housetrained, loves to go for walk and, rides well in the car. Casey loves everyone, kids, other dogs and cats. He is neutered, current on his shots and microchipped. You must have a fenced yard to adopt Casey. He will need to be groomed on a regular basis.

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.

Holiday Pet Safety

December abounds with holiday celebrations, but nothing can spoil good cheer like an emergency trip to the veterinary clinic. These tips can help keep your winter holiday season from becoming not-so-happy – for your pet and for you.

Plan in Advance

Make sure you know how to get to your 24/7 emergency veterinary clinic before there’s an emergency. Talk with your veterinarian in advance to find out where you would need to take your pet, and plan your travel route so you’re not trying to find your way when stressed. Always keep these numbers posted in an easy-to-find location in case of emergencies:

Your veterinarian’s clinic phone number

24/7 emergency veterinary clinic (if different)

Decorating

Greenery, lights and Christmas trees can make the holidays festive, but they also pose risky temptations for our pets.

Christmas trees can tip over if pets climb on them or try to play with the lights and ornaments. Consider tying your tree to the ceiling or a doorframe using fishing line to secure it.

can tip over if pets climb on them or try to play with the lights and ornaments. Consider tying your tree to the ceiling or a doorframe using fishing line to secure it. Water additives for Christmas trees can be hazardous to your pets. Do not add aspirin, sugar, or anything to the water for your tree if you have pets in the house.

can be hazardous to your pets. Do not add aspirin, sugar, or anything to the water for your tree if you have pets in the house. Ornaments can cause hazards for pets. Broken ornaments can cause injuries, and ingested ornaments can cause intestinal blockage or even toxicity. Keep any homemade ornaments, particularly those made from salt-dough or other food-based materials, out of reach of pets.

can cause hazards for pets. Broken ornaments can cause injuries, and ingested ornaments can cause intestinal blockage or even toxicity. Keep any homemade ornaments, particularly those made from salt-dough or other food-based materials, out of reach of pets. Tinsel and other holiday decorations also can be tempting for pets to eat. Consuming them can cause intestinal blockages, sometimes requiring surgery. Breakable ornaments or decorations can cause injuries.

also can be tempting for pets to eat. Consuming them can cause intestinal blockages, sometimes requiring surgery. Breakable ornaments or decorations can cause injuries. Electric lights can cause burns when a curious pet chews the cords.

can cause burns when a curious pet chews the cords. Flowers and festive plants can result in an emergency veterinary visit if your pet gets hold of them. Amaryllis, mistletoe, balsam, pine, cedar, and holly are among the common holiday plants that can be dangerous and even poisonous to pets who decide to eat them. Poinsettias can be troublesome as well

can result in an emergency veterinary visit if your pet gets hold of them. Amaryllis, mistletoe, balsam, pine, cedar, and holly are among the common holiday plants that can be dangerous and even poisonous to pets who decide to eat them. Poinsettias can be troublesome as well Candles are attractive to pets as well as people. Never leave a pet alone in an area with a lit candle; it could result in a fire.

are attractive to pets as well as people. Never leave a pet alone in an area with a lit candle; it could result in a fire. Potpourris should be kept out of reach of inquisitive pets. Liquid potpourris pose risks because they contain essential oils and cationic detergents that can severely damage your pet’s mouth, eyes and skin. Solid potpourris could cause problems if eaten.

American Veterinary Medical Foundation