WCFA Pets Needing People

Devon and Cody
WCFA’s featured pets are Devon and Cody. These two siblings have been with us for some time. Devon has become a very friendly outgoing cat and will do well in a home with another cat and/or older children. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo. Cody needs a special, quiet home with someone who will give him the time and space to adjust to a new situation.
If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to HYPERLINK “http://www.wecareforanimals.org” www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is November 25, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (please note we have switched to fall/winter hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at HYPERLINK “mailto:wcfanv@gmail.com” wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.
ADOPTED:
Marshmallow and Tundra: These two beautiful white kittens have been adopted together and will go to their new home right after Thanksgiving. What a wonderful present for them—a forever home for the holidays.
Other Available Pets:
CATS:
Toby is about 20 months old, neutered and current on his vaccines. He is declawed in front and micro chipped. Toby currently shares a home with another cat. He has not shared a home with dogs or small children. Toby has beautiful eyes and is a very handsome young feline. He is shy but will come around in a short time.
DOGS:
We have taken in two small dogs recently. We are going to give them a little time to adjust before we show them for adoption. Please look for these two in the next several weeks.
WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at HYPERLINK “tel:702-346-3326” \t “_blank” 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit HYPERLINK “http://wecareforanimals.org/” \t “_blank” wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.