WCFA Pets Needing People

Devon and Cody

WCFA’s featured pets are Devon and Cody. These two siblings have been with us for some time. Devon has become a very friendly outgoing cat and will do well in a home with another cat and/or older children. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo. Cody needs a special, quiet home with someone who will give him the time and space to adjust to a new situation.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to HYPERLINK “http://www.wecareforanimals.org” www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is November 25, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (please note we have switched to fall/winter hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at HYPERLINK “mailto:wcfanv@gmail.com” wcfanv@gmail.com . Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

ADOPTED:

Marshmallow and Tundra: These two beautiful white kittens have been adopted together and will go to their new home right after Thanksgiving. What a wonderful present for them—a forever home for the holidays.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Toby is about 20 months old, neutered and current on his vaccines. He is declawed in front and micro chipped. Toby currently shares a home with another cat. He has not shared a home with dogs or small children. Toby has beautiful eyes and is a very handsome young feline. He is shy but will come around in a short time.

DOGS:

We have taken in two small dogs recently. We are going to give them a little time to adjust before we show them for adoption. Please look for these two in the next several weeks.