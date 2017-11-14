WCFA Pets Needing People

By [post_authors_post_link]

WCFA’s featured pet is Abby: Abby is one of four lab/shepherd mix puppies up for adoption. Abby is the smallest of the four but more than makes up for her size by her determination to be in the center of all activity. All the pups are friendly, funny and enjoy just being puppies. Although these pups can’t leave WCFA yet, we are accepting applications. Please see more information on adoption and foster-to-adopt under “DOGS” below. These pups will need a fenced yard and a family dedicated to loving and training them.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is November 25, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (please note we have switched to fall/winter hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Kittens

Marshmallow and Tundra: These two beautiful white kittens are 12 weeks old. As happens often with pure white kittens, they are deaf. Marshmallow and Tundra have gorgeous gray eyes. Both are sweet, well adjusted, kittens. Marshmallow is the female of the group. We would like the kittens to go together and to a home with no small children. If you are interested in one of these cuties, please complete our online application at www.wecareforanimals.org. We can then start the process of pre-approval for adoption. Once the kittens are old enough to be altered, they will be ready for their new homes.

Cody is a handsome, long haired cream colored kitten, about 7 months old. He is slowly coming around to be more social. Cody is mellow and enjoys just hanging out. Cody is altered and current on vaccines. He enjoys lounging on a cat condo, looking out the window watching the world go by. Cody is shy and would do best with a family that has a lot of time to give him the attention he needs.

Devon has been with us for some time. All of his siblings, except Cody, have been adopted. Devon was one of the shyest of his group. He has now come around and even comes to greet you when you come for a visit. His true, sweet personality is finally emerging. He is a tiger and white kitten, about 6 months old, neutered and current on all vaccines. He is looking for a nice family to give him lots of love and attention. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo. Devon gets along with other cats.

Toby is about 20 months old, neutered and current on his vaccines. He is declawed in front and micro chipped. Toby currently shares a home with another cat. He has not shared a home with dogs or small children. Toby has beautiful eyes and is a very handsome young feline. He is friendly and easy going.

DOGS:

Gibbs, Abby, McGee & Ducky. These four puppies are 12 weeks old. They are lab/shepherd mix and will be large dogs when fully grown. They already weigh 17-20 lbs. These pups have had their first vaccines but cannot go out in public play areas until they have had the series of three vaccines required. We will take applications for the pups at this time and we can do home checks right away. We will also consider a foster to adopt situation which would mean you would need to complete our foster application at www.wecareforanmals.org. If approved, you would foster the pup that you are interested in adopting, following WCFA guidelines, until the pup is ready to be altered. Then the adoption will be finalized.

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.

Some training tips:

Everyone is very excited when we bring a new furry friend into our home. We all want our new family member to be healthy and happy. We also want them to have manners. Just like children, it is up to us to train them and give them the tools to be successful.

I have found that you can be most successful if you use positive reinforcement and make it fun for both you and your dog. Here are a few easy things to try:

1) Sit is one of the most popular and useful behaviors: Holding a soft treat in your hand, as your dog is standing in front of you, hold the treat above the dogs head and in a happy, yet firm voice say “SIT” as you pull the treat towards the dog and using your free hand behind the dogs rear legs. This cradles them into a sitting position. When the sit, give them the treat and in a happy voice, say “good dog”. Repeat several times

2) Take it and Leave it: This is a great way to teach your dog what is acceptable to put in their mouths and what is not. It is also the building block for other behaviors, such as fetch. Using a soft treat broken into small pieces have your dog sit or stand in front of you. In a happy, calm voice say “Take It” as you give the treat to the dog. Repeat saying “Take It” three times, remember to give the dog the treat when you say take it. The fourth time, hold the treat in your hand and in a loud firm voice say “Leave It”. The second the dog doesn’t attempt to take the treat say “good leave it, and then take it as you give them the treat. Repeat this cycle four or five times. Usually by the time you get to the third or fourth Leave It, the dog will not try to take the treat. This is a trick that everyone in the family can do with your dog. Do this ten to fifteen minutes at a time once or twice a day.

3) Bring it: This is the next phase after Take It/Leave it. Use one of your dogs favorite toys or ball. Put your dog on a 6 foot leash. Get your dog excited to play with the toy and throw the toy a short distance and as you throw it, say “Take It”. When the dog picks the toy up, say “Bring It” as you gently pull the leash towards you. When the dog comes back to you, say good bring it and give them a treat. Once they get the concept of bring it, you can teach them “Drop It”.

4) Off versus Down: There is a difference. Off means to get off of the couch, get off of me…Down means to lay down, to hit the ground. If you have a dog who wants to jump on you or get on furniture uninvited, we want to teach them “OFF”. There are several ways to teach this. When you see that the dog is going to jump on you, turn your back and say “OFF” in a firm/loud voice. Do not touch the dog with your hands or run as this will signal play time or that it is acceptable behavior. Tell the dog to “SIT” and when the dog sits, reward with a treat. If the dog is persistent in jumping, face the dog and bring your knee up to meet the dog in the chest as you say “OFF”. Do not reward the dog until the dog settles and sits on command. If the dog is on a chair and you do not want the dog there, approach and say “OFF”, as you grab their collar and gently guide them off of the furniture. Once they are off, reward with a small treat or love and affection.

5) To teach down, it is easiest once the dog has mastered sit on command. Have a yummy treat in your hand. With your dog in the sit position, as you say “DOWN” in a calm/firm voice , make an “L” shaped movement by coming straight down past the dogs nose and bring your hand towards you. The dogs’ natural instinct is to follow your hand. When the dog lays down, say “good down” in a happy voice and give them the treat.

From these simple commands, you can teach your dog many other behaviors and techniques that could save its life and creates a bond between the two of you.