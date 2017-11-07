WCFA Pets Needing People

By [post_authors_post_link]

WCFA’s featured pet is Toby. Toby is about 20 months old, neutered and current on his vaccines. He is declawed in front and micro chipped. Toby currently shares a home with another cat. He has not shared a home with dogs or small children. Toby has beautiful eyes and is a very handsome young feline. He is friendly and easy going.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is November 11, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (please note we have switched to fall/winter hours) at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv. Please call us to schedule a visit with our pets at a mutually convenient time.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Kittens

Marshmallow and Tundra: These two beautiful white kittens are 11 weeks old. As happens often with pure white kittens, they are deaf. Marshmallow and Tundra have gorgeous gray eyes. Both are sweet, well adjusted, kittens. Marshmallow is the female of the group. We would like the kittens to go together and to a home with no small children. If you are interested in one of these cuties, please complete our online application at www.wecareforanimals.org. We can then start the process of pre-approval for adoption. Once the kittens are old enough to be altered, they will be ready for their new homes.

Cody is a handsome, long haired cream colored kitten, about 6 months old. He is slowly coming around to be more social. Cody is mellow and enjoys just hanging out. Cody is altered and current on vaccines. He enjoys lounging on a cat condo, looking out the window watching the world go by. Cody is shy and would do best with a family that has a lot of time to give him the attention he needs.

Devon has been with us for some time. All of his siblings, except Cody, have been adopted. Devon was one of the shyest of his group. He has now come around and even comes to greet you when you come for a visit. His true, sweet personality is finally emerging. He is a tiger and white kitten, about 6 months old, neutered and current on all vaccines. He is looking for a nice family to give him lots of love and attention. He enjoys playing with toys and hanging out on the cat condo. Devon gets along with other cats.

DOGS:

Gibbs, Abby, McGee & Ducky. These four puppies are 10 weeks old. They are lab/shepherd mix and will be large dogs when fully grown. They already weigh 17-20 lbs. These pups have had their first vaccines but cannot go out in public play areas until they have had the series of three vaccines required. We will take applications for the pups at this time and we can do home checks right away. We will also consider a foster to adopt situation which would mean you would need to complete our foster application at www.wecareforanmals.org. If approved, you would foster the pup that you are interested in adopting, following WCFA guidelines, until the pup is ready to be altered. Then the adoption will be finalized.

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues.

Thanksgiving Safety Tips for Pets

Thanksgiving is a time for friends, family and holiday feasts—but also a time for possible distress for our animal companions. Pets won’t be so thankful if they munch on undercooked turkey or a pet-unfriendly floral arrangement, or if they stumble upon an unattended alcoholic drink.

Check out the following tips for a fulfilling Thanksgiving that your pets can enjoy, too:

Talkin’ Turkey: If you decide to feed your pet a small bite of turkey, make sure it’s boneless and well-cooked. Don’t offer her raw or undercooked turkey, which may contain salmonella bacteria. Do not give your pet the left over carcass–the bones can be problematic for the digestive tract.

No Bread Dough: Don't spoil your pet's holiday by giving him access to raw yeast bread dough. When a dog or cat ingests raw bread dough, the yeast continues to convert the sugars in the dough to carbon dioxide gas and alcohol. This can result in bloated drunken pets, which could become a life-threatening emergency, requiring hospitalization.

Don't Let Them Eat Cake: If you plan to bake Thanksgiving desserts, be sure your pets keep their noses out of the batter, especially if it includes raw eggs—they could contain salmonella bacteria that may lead to food poisoning.

A Feast Fit for a King:While your family enjoys a special meal, give your cat and dog a small feast of their own. Offer them made-for-pets chew bones. Or stuff their usual dinner—perhaps with a few added tidbits of turkey, vegetables (try sweet potato or green beans) and dribbles of gravy—inside a food puzzle toy. They'll be happily occupied for awhile, working hard to extract their dinner from the toy.

A few small boneless pieces of cooked turkey, a taste of mashed potato shouldn’t pose a problem. However, don’t allow your pets to overindulge, as they could wind up with a case of stomach upset, diarrhea or even worse—an inflammatory condition of the pancreas known as pancreatitis. In fact, it’s best keep pets on their regular diets during the holidays. ASPCA