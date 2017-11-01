VV runner captures division title

Viviana Archuleta-Vega of Virgin Valley High captured first place in the girls 3A South Division cross country meet Saturday morning at Basic High School in Henderson.

Archuleta-Vega ran the 5,000-meter course in a time of 21:25 to help Virgin Valley to a third-place finish in the team standings behind winner Tech and runner-up Boulder City.

The Lady Bulldogs had a total of seven runners finish in the top 32 of the meet.

Julia Ramirez ran a 22:38 to place 10th overall with Brooke Helsten placing 18th in a time of 24:33 and Citali Orozco 19th at 24:34. Marisa Behrle was 24th with a time of 27:20, Tamzen Tobler 28th in a time of 28:00 and Giselle Guerrero was 32nd with a time of 29:52.

On the boys’ side, Virgin Valley’s Victor Colmenero ran the course in a time of 18:31 to finish ninth overall.

The Bulldogs had four other runners place in the top 35. Kade Haviland was 23rd with a time of 20:58; Sam Rappleye 28th (21:50); Daniel Aguilar 33rd (23:28) and Noah Johnson 35th (25:41).

Moapa Valley was first followed by Tech and Boulder City. The Bulldogs finished in fifth place.

Virgin Valley’s runners will compete in the 3A South Region Championships Saturday at Veterans memorial Park in Boulder City. The boys meet will start at 11:30 a.m. with the girls meet to follow at 12:30 p.m.