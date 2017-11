By [post_authors_post_link]

Larry Lemieux, left center, presented $4,250 to Mesquite Veteran Center representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The money was the proceeds from the First Annual Hangar Dance on Nov. 4, right after the Veteran’s Day Parade, at the Mesquite Airport. Lemieux and others organized the dance to help raise donations to the Veterans Center. Read the story: http://mesquitelocalnews.com/2017/11/hangar-dance-huge-success/