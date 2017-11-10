Three VV runners place at state meet

By [post_authors_post_link]

Three Virgin Valley High School runners placed at the 3A State Cross Country meet Saturday at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks.

Vivianna Archuleta-Vega was the top Virgin Valley finisher running the 5,000-meter course in a time of 22:19. Her time was good for 20th place overall. Archuleta-Vega was the top finisher in the Sunrise League this season.

Julia Ramirez ran a 25:00 to finish 45th in the girls race. Her and Archuleta-Vega were the top two Lady Bulldog runners.

The northern runners dominated the meet with 14 of the top 16 finishers coming from the North.

Spring Creek captured the girls state title with Truckee second and Elko third. The top two teams from the South were Desert Pines and Tech which finished fourth and fifth respectively.

On the boys’ side, Victor Colmenero placed 52nd for Virgin Valley with a time of 20:18. He was the Bulldogs’ top runner on the season.

Spring Creek won the boys’ title with Elko second and Tech third. Pahrump Valley finished fourth and Truckee fifth.