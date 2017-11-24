By [post_authors_post_link]

Thanksgiving is the only national holiday that doesn’t commemorate someone’s birthday, an anniversary, or battle. It’s distinctive in that it’s a day set aside for America to express thanks to God.

On October 3, 1789 George Washington issued the first Thanksgiving proclamation.

“Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor–and … to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”

As we gather this Thanksgiving let’s remember this day as it was intended.

But what are we thankful for?” Most would say they’re thankful if they’re healthy, have money in the bank, surrounded by loving family and friends, and if there’s food on the table.

But all thankfulness should begin and end with God. No matter what happens, no matter what we have or don’t have, we should be thankful as believers in Jesus Christ that we’re His, that He reigns in our hearts and in our lives, and that His kingdom is one of grace and mercy, and has no end.

I think this was at the heart of the Psalmist’s Thanksgiving song.

“A Psalm of Thanksgiving. Make a joyful shout to the Lord, all you lands! Serve the Lord with gladness; come before His presence with singing. Know that the Lord, He is God; it is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him, and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting, and His truth endures to all generations.” (Psalm 100)

So allow God to be your Thanksgiving treasure.