Thanksgiving; a Time for Grace

Expressions of Gratitude for all that we have… Thanksgiving gives all of us an opportunity to count our blessings, and to give to those less fortunate; that’s what the spirit of Thanksgiving is all about. Keeping true to its meaning, take time to reflect on this past year. Many have had personal struggles or losses, so while thinking about time gone by… remember all of the good things that may have happened as well. Everyone endures a little misfortune or pain throughout life, but those are the things that help us to know we are human, and that life is full of love, if we just take the time to look for it. We build strength and character, not to mention… compassion for others. It’s truly a time for Grace.

As many of you gather around the table this Thanksgiving Day, tell someone what they mean to you or compliment someone who rarely hears or receives one; make someone smile. You could also take a moment during dinner to have everyone tell their favorite memory of holidays past, or something they’re grateful for this past year. People need to engage more and put the cell phones down (and other devices) and speak with one another, face to face…sharing the moment in time among families and friends, as you never know how short life can be. Bring back the true meaning of these holidays, and those to come; family and friends cannot be replaced, so hold them close to your heart. With so many tragedies in this past year; I’d like to believe we all have much to be grateful for. Take time to let the sun shine on your face and warm your hearts. Be forgiving to those that might have done you wrong or hurt you in any other way. Let go of the past, because it’s so hard to move forward if you keep repeating it in your thoughts; this is truly challenging for me and I admit it, but I must try harder. A broken heart often takes years and is tougher to heal than most know, unless you’ve experienced it first-hand.

Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday, and I often think that it gets short-changed because of all those Christmas displays while pushing ads for shopping. It’s kind of sad really; it’s as if Thanksgiving gets a quick drive-by these days, if you know what I mean. Anyhow, I want to thank all of you for taking the time to read my column, whether good or bad…at times agreeing to disagree about subjects past. I pray you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving with bountiful blessings. I’m truly grateful for all of my family and friends, for without them in my life, there would be a great void. I love you all.

Happy Thanksgiving,

Make your week count.