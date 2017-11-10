Still looking for participants for the Mesquite Parade of Lights and food drive

By [post_authors_post_link]

You are invited to participate in the Third Annual Mesquite Parade of Lights on Thursday, December 7 at 5:30 p.m. Closing date for entries will be Nov, 23.

Applications can be turned into the City Clerk, Tracy Beck, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd. or emailed to tbeck@mesquitenv.gov.

All participants are expected to attend an informational meeting at the Mesquite Senior Center on 11/29 at 5 p.m. to receive a full list of parade rules.

All Parade attendees are asked to please bring two cans of food, the Boy scouts will be collecting.

For more information see the city website at www.mesqutienv.gov.