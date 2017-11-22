Smith signs with Drexel University

By [post_authors_post_link]

Ty Smith, one of the most decorated wrestlers in Virgin Valley High School history, will trade in his green and white Bulldog singlet for the navy blue and gold of Drexel University next season.

After a relentless recruiting battle by several schools for his services, Smith made it official by signing his National Letter of Intent last week to wrestle for the Drexel, a Division I school in Philadelphia.

Drexel is a private research university with an enrollment of more than 25,000 students that competes in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. The Dragons hold their home matches in the Daskalakis Athletic Center on campus.

Smith became a national champion this past summer by winning the 113-pound title at the USA Junior Nationals in July at the Fargo Dome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Besides capturing the Junior Nationals title, Smith has been a six-time Freestyle/Greco All-American and a NHSCA National All-American.

Smith is also a three-time Nevada state champion as he seeks to add a fourth title for the Bulldogs in his senior season.

Virgin Valley will open its season Dec. 2 by competing in the Boulder City Duals at Boulder City High School. The Bulldogs will then participate in a tri-meet with Moapa Valley and Pahranagat Valley on Dec. 7 in Overton.