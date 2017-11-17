Small Business Saturday, November 25th Shop Local

By [post_authors_post_link]

Mesquite Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) have partnered to host a special Small Business Saturday event.

Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local. It is a day to celebrate and support small businesses in our community.

Beginning at 8am on the 25th and while supplies last, the Chamber and SBDC will be set up in the parking area of City Hall at 10 East Mesquite Blvd. with promotional kickoff items and a listing of participating businesses and their special offers. The community is invited and encouraged to participate.

Save your shopping money and mark your calendars to join us in supporting our local small businesses. Watch our Facebook page and newsletters for information on specials that will be offered.

If you are a small business owner or operator and would like to participate, please contact our office at 702-346-2902 or email info@mesquitenvchamber.com.

Small Business Saturday was originally sponsored by American Express. It has since taken on a life of its own. The Chamber and SBDC is excited to bring this special opportunity to Mesquite.