ShreekReeka 2017

It was an eerily outstanding night for the kids as they crept in and about the various spooky booths set up by local businesses and non-profits at the annual ShreekReeka. Creatures of all shapes, sizes and genetic make-up performed a variety of tricks at the booths to gain edible and non-edible treats.

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins galore attended the ShreekReeka at the Eureka Casino on Thursday, Oct. 26. ShreekReeka is a free community event sponsored each year by the Eureka Casino’s Community Initiative program run by Gerri Chasko. Every year the event draws thousands of children and their parents from Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip communities.

“Witchy Woman” Barbara Vacarro was on hand to put some color on their cheeks or arms. She put a little magic in the night as she prettied up the princesses and spooked up the specters. Other groups and nonprofits were excited to play games with the groups of ghosts, ghouls and “American Heroes” that came their way.

The line to the haunted house was a long as it could be but the trip through was worth the wait. Each year the Virgin Valley Theatre Group’s members along with the Interact Club and Linda Gault dress up to spook the spectators that dare enter the fearful rooms. The entire house is decorated by the Eureka’s

maintenance crew who do a “Spooktacular” job and the volunteers are eager to add to the spook factor. More ‘quick escape’ routes were worked into this year’s design and utilized by many who attempted to venture through.

Some of the kids walked booth to booth for their games and treats while others like Braylan Dickason rode a pet dinosaur around the ShreekReeka grounds.

The evening was enjoyable for the whole community and a safe way for the kids to enjoy the haunted holiday. Eureka’s Community Initiative continues to provide the residents of Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip with events, fundraisers and programs that help strengthen those communities. For more information on the Eureka’s Community

Initiative program or how you can help contact by email @ http://www.eurekacommunityinitiative.com.