Shoppers Simply Indulge

By [post_authors_post_link]

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Mesquite citizens and visitors to the area were able to simply indulge themselves in a shopping event that was held at the Rising Star Sports Ranch.

The Simple Indulgence shopping event is in its second year and going stronger than ever.

Vendors’ items filled the room and consisted of a variety of hand-made gifts, jewelry, artwork, beauty products, photography, Tupperware and clothing.

Most vendors were happy with the experience and were at the event for the second time, anticipating a third.

Shoppers indulged heavily the first two hours of the event, but things slowly died down to a small but steady stream of customers for the remainder of the event.

MLN’s Sandi Boyce participated in the event offering one of a kind fiber art. Boyce has been working with fibers for years and was excited to put her products on the market for this event. She offered a variety of artwork, clutches, bags, hats, scarves and shawls which all began as raw fiber. Boyce prepares, spins, dyes and weaves or knits most of her fiber into wonderful and wearable items. The fibers that aren’t used for clothing, she uses to create wonderful and colorful wall art.

Ron Bird Photography was one of the vendors at the event. He did not offer any take away products to shoppers but did get some customers to sign up for a photo session in his studio. Bird told the MLN, “Even if I had zero customers signing up for a shoot, the experience and marketing value of the event was priceless, and he was very pleased to have indulged himself in the experience.

For more information on future Rising Star Sports Ranch events contact them at http://www.risingstarsportsranch.com.