Senior Menu Week of Nov. 16-22, 2017

Thursday, Nov. 16: BBQ pork rib, scalloped potatoes, greens, WW bread, apples
Friday, Nov. 17: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/brown gravy, Italian vegetables, WW roll w/fruit jelly, spiced apples
Monday, Nov. 20: Chicken fried steak sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onions, carrot salad, French fries, Peaches
Tuesday, Nov. 21: Meat & potatoes tacos, steamed brown rice, Calabacitas, apricots
Wednesday, Nov. 22: Community Thanksgiving Dinner noon to 6 p.m.: Turkey w/gravy, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, WW roll, pumpkin pie