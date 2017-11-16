You are here: Home / Living / Senior Center News / Senior Menu Week of Nov. 16-22, 2017

Senior Menu Week of Nov. 16-22, 2017

Thursday, Nov. 16: BBQ pork rib, scalloped potatoes, greens, WW bread, apples

Friday, Nov. 17: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/brown gravy, Italian vegetables, WW roll w/fruit jelly, spiced apples

Monday, Nov. 20: Chicken fried steak sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onions, carrot salad, French fries, Peaches

Tuesday, Nov. 21: Meat & potatoes tacos, steamed brown rice, Calabacitas, apricots

Wednesday, Nov. 22: Community Thanksgiving Dinner noon to 6 p.m.: Turkey w/gravy, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, WW roll, pumpkin pie

