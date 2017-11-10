Scholarship Fundraiser “Hee Haw” Planned for VVHS

By [post_authors_post_link]

An evening of BBQ, good ‘ol Western music and entertainment will be held Tuesday, November 14, to kick off fundraising for this year’s Virgin Valley High School graduating seniors. The evening will be a light-hearted hoedown featuring student entertainment and BBQ dinner prepared by the VVHS culinary arts classes. Guests are invited to wear boots and western attire to help set the mood for the evening. Valuable prizes will be raffled to build funds that go toward scholarships. This first-ever “Hee Haw” hoedown will be held at the Virgin Valley High School Student Center, 820 Valley View Drive in Mesquite, 5:30-7:30pm. Mesquite Community Education Foundation sponsors the event. Tickets are $20, available at VVHS, Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Rd, Chamber of Commerce at 11 W. Pioneer, and Danielle’s Popcorn and Chocolates, at 1155 W. Pioneer Blvd. Please pay with cash or check only.

MCEF was formed last year by community volunteers and high school personnel who work to encourage post-high school education for our high school graduates. Darlene Nelson has served as founding president of the nonprofit organization, with VVHS career education coordinator Maury Putnam as vice president, and Dan Wright, VP of Bank of Nevada, serving as treasurer. In its first year the nonprofit raised $8000 that was awarded to eight talented seniors headed to college or trade school. This year MCEF hopes to far exceed that amount, with the November 14 dinner launching efforts toward providing student scholarships.

MCEF recognizes that many newcomers to Mesquite are unaware of the achievements of the outstanding students at VVHS. MCEF is committed to help sponsor events where the young people can showcase their talents. Last spring MCEF sponsored “Spring Fling,” a sell-out fundraiser event. Parents and students were surprised and pleased to see the strong showing of community interest in their high school, and the dinner guests were overwhelmed by the quality of musical entertainment and fine food prepared by the kids. “Hee Haw” promises to exceptionally fun because of its casual “down home” theme.

So, come on over, Y’all! Get your Hee Haw tickets early so you don’t miss out! For more information about MCEF, please call Darlene Nelson at 406-431-1181. Scholarship donations may be made direct with Dan Wright at Bank of Nevada, 11 W. Pioneer Blvd, 702-346-6600.