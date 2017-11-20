Red Rock and Sloan Canyon’s Holiday Hours

By [post_authors_post_link]

LAS VEGAS – Red Rock Canyon and Sloan Canyon National Conservation Areas will have reduced hours on Thanksgiving Day, November 23.

The Scenic Drive area at Red Rock Canyon will be open from 6 a.m. to noon, and the Visitor Center will be open 8 a.m. to noon. The fee gates will close at noon. The Visitor Contact Station at Sloan Canyon will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. Normal operating hours will resume November 24. More information and normal operating hours at Red Rock Canyon NCA is available at https://www.blm.gov/site-page/RRCNCA. For more information and operating hours at Sloan Canyon NCA, please visit https://www.blm.gov/sloan-canyon-nca.

During the Thanksgiving weekend, visitation at Red Rock Canyon NCA increases with the most congested time anticipated between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To ensure a high-quality visitor experience and to allow access for emergency vehicles (if needed), the 13-Mile Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon may be temporarily closed during periods of high visitation. Road signs will be posted along State Route 159 if/when the Scenic Drive is closed. Visitors may call (702) 515-5350 to check if the Scenic Drive is open.