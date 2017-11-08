Red Rock Canyon-Free on Nov. 11 & 12

By [post_authors_post_link]

Whether you drive, bike, run or walk, you may visit the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for free on Veterans Day weekend.

The Bureau of Land Management, in conjunction with other agencies within the Department of the Interior, will waive amenity-related fees for Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12.

“This is one way that the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management show the nation’s appreciation for the service and sacrifices of our veterans and their families,” said BLM Nevada Acting State Director Marci Todd.

As always, active-duty military personnel are also welcome to pick up a free public lands pass from their local BLM office. For more information on the active-duty pass program, please visit us online at https://go.usa.gov/xnb7d.

Red Rock Canyon features a LEED Gold visitor center, a scenic drive, miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, rock climbing, horseback riding, road biking, picnic areas and nature observing opportunities.

Other fees, such as overnight camping and group day use, will remain in effect.