Police Blotter Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 102 total incidents in the blotter:
Abandoned vehicle 1
Agency assistance 8
Alarm 9
Animal complaint 1
Animal noise 2
Animal pick up 2
Assault 1
Assault/Battery 1
Attempt to locate 1
Background investigation 2
Business or license problem 1
Citizen assists 6
Civil dispute 1
Civil matter 1
Controlled substance problem 7
Custody issue 2
Domestic trouble 2
Domestic violence 2
DUI 1
Fighting 2
Fire 1
Found property 2
Fraud 3
Grand larceny 1
Hit & Run 1
Information report 1
Intoxicated person 5
Juvenile problem 1
K9 search 11
Litter 1
Lost property 1
Miscellaneous CAD call record 6
Missing person 2
Noise disturbance 1
Non-LEO incident 4
Nuisance or minor disturbance 3
Panhandling 1
Parking problem 1
Person on foot 7
Phone harassment 2
Property Damage, non-vandalism 1
Reckless driver 2
Recovered stolen vehicle 2
Robbery alarm 3
Sex offender verification 1
Stolen vehicle 1
Suicidal person 2
Suspicious person 19
suspicious vehicle 7
Theft 4
TPO/restraining order 2
Traffic accident w/damage 1
Traffic accident w/o injury 5
Traffic problem 4
Traffic stop 7
Transport 1
Trespassing 4
Unknown problem 7
Vandalism 2
Verbal dispute 1
Verbal disturbance 1
VIN number inspection 7
Wanted person 2
Weapon offense 2
Welfare check 6
Oct. 29:
Intoxicated Person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a female adult minor who was
intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The female was arrested and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center.
Trespassing: Officers responded to an E Mesquite Blvd. casino reference a trespass incident. One male was arrested for trespass violation.
Controlled Substance Problem: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of found property. Officer recovered narcotics which were placed into evidence.
Business or License Problem: Officer responded to a Falcon Ridge Pkwy residence regarding a business license violation. Officer obtained information and a report was taken.
Phone Harassment: Officer responded to Sun Valley Dr. for a harassment report. Officers spoke to the RP and documented the incident.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. residence reference a theft incident. I completed an officers report and provided the reporting party with my business card.
Oct. 30:
Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. parking lot reference an accident involving two vehicles. An information report was completed.
Controlled Substance Problem: Mesquite officer responded to the high school reference a suspicious
circumstance. K9 was deployed and drug paraphernalia was located.
Theft: Officers took a report of theft of property from a W. Mesquite Blvd. business. Gathered information and a report taken.
Fraud: An officer responded to the police station lobby reference to a fraud. An information report was completed.
Domestic Trouble: responded to the PD lobby reference a domestic battery incident. One
male was arrested for domestic battery and other pending charges.
Lost Property: An adult male reported he lost his wallet at a casino. A report number was
provided for his records.
Domestic Trouble: responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence reference a domestic incident. One male was
arrested for domestic battery.
Oct. 31:
Theft: Officer responded to a report of theft from a W. Mesquite Blvd. business.
Traffic accident W/O injury: responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Round About. No injuries and
one citation issued.
Trespassing: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a trespass violator. Upon arrival
Security was with a male who showed in his history being trespassed. Security signed a complaint and the male was released.
Stolen Vehicle: An officer responded to a residence on a report of a stolen vehicle. A report
was completed.
Nov. 1:
Vandalism: responded to a report of vandalism on Mesquite Springs Dr. and the investigation is ongoing.
Wanted Person: Officers contacted a female adult with an active warrant. She was arrested on her warrant.
Vandalism: Officers responded to a Desert Dr. residence on report of burglary. Evidence was collected, and the investigation is ongoing.
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation. The passenger was issued a
citation for an open container of alcohol. The driver was issued a verbal
warning and both were released.
Domestic Violence: An officer was dispatched to an E. Pioneer Blvd. hotel, about a domestic disturbance. An adult male subject was taken into custody for a TPO violation.
Found Property: Officer responded to a local desert area for a report of found property. Three bicycles were found and secured for safe keeping.
Nov. 2:
Controlled Substance Problem: Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle. One female and two males were taken into custody for drug paraphernalia. One male was charged with a sex offender failing to change address.
Welfare Check: Officer received a report for a missing adult male who had expressed suicidal thoughts. The male was listed on the national database NCIC for a welfare check.
Officer deployed his K9 and an alert was made to illegal narcotics.
Grand Larceny: An employee of a W. Pioneer Blvd. grocery store was arrested for grand larceny, possession of a schedule 1 drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hit & Run: An officer responded to a parking lot on a report of a hit and run traffic accident.
Fraud: An officer was dispatched to a Second South St. residence, in reference to a fraud.
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and subsequently arrested the passenger for a local misdemeanor warrant.
Nov. 3:
Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. A drug sniffing K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.
Intoxicated Person: Officers responded to a local residence on a report of a male hallucinating due to alcohol detoxification.
Theft: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of a theft. After
investigation one subject was taken into custody for theft and other drug related charges.
Suicidal Person: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence on a report of a suicidal person.
DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The driver was
arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
The driver was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.
Nov. 4:
Suspicious Person: An officer stopped an adult male subject, in a local business parking lot, who
was acting suspiciously. This subject was taken into custody for obstructing a public officer.
Wanted Person: Officers arrested a male for a misdemeanor traffic warrant and transported him
to the Mesquite Detention Center.
Intoxicated Person: Officers responded to the city cemetery reference an intoxicated male passed out.
Controlled Substance Problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: An officer was dispatched to a local address, in reference to a property damage call.