Police Blotter Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2017

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 102 total incidents in the blotter:

Abandoned vehicle 1

Agency assistance 8

Alarm 9

Animal complaint 1

Animal noise 2

Animal pick up 2

Assault 1

Assault/Battery 1

Attempt to locate 1

Background investigation 2

Business or license problem 1

Citizen assists 6

Civil dispute 1

Civil matter 1

Controlled substance problem 7

Custody issue 2

Domestic trouble 2

Domestic violence 2

DUI 1

Fighting 2

Fire 1

Found property 2

Fraud 3

Grand larceny 1

Hit & Run 1

Information report 1

Intoxicated person 5

Juvenile problem 1

K9 search 11

Litter 1

Lost property 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 6

Missing person 2

Noise disturbance 1

Non-LEO incident 4

Nuisance or minor disturbance 3

Panhandling 1

Parking problem 1

Person on foot 7

Phone harassment 2

Property Damage, non-vandalism 1

Reckless driver 2

Recovered stolen vehicle 2

Robbery alarm 3

Sex offender verification 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicidal person 2

Suspicious person 19

suspicious vehicle 7

Theft 4

TPO/restraining order 2

Traffic accident w/damage 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 5

Traffic problem 4

Traffic stop 7

Transport 1

Trespassing 4

Unknown problem 7

Vandalism 2

Verbal dispute 1

Verbal disturbance 1

VIN number inspection 7

Wanted person 2

Weapon offense 2

Welfare check 6

Oct. 29:

Intoxicated Person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a female adult minor who was

intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The female was arrested and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center.

Trespassing: Officers responded to an E Mesquite Blvd. casino reference a trespass incident. One male was arrested for trespass violation.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino on a report of found property. Officer recovered narcotics which were placed into evidence.

Business or License Problem: Officer responded to a Falcon Ridge Pkwy residence regarding a business license violation. Officer obtained information and a report was taken.

Phone Harassment: Officer responded to Sun Valley Dr. for a harassment report. Officers spoke to the RP and documented the incident.

Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. residence reference a theft incident. I completed an officers report and provided the reporting party with my business card.

Oct. 30:

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. parking lot reference an accident involving two vehicles. An information report was completed.

Controlled Substance Problem: Mesquite officer responded to the high school reference a suspicious

circumstance. K9 was deployed and drug paraphernalia was located.

Theft: Officers took a report of theft of property from a W. Mesquite Blvd. business. Gathered information and a report taken.

Fraud: An officer responded to the police station lobby reference to a fraud. An information report was completed.

Domestic Trouble: responded to the PD lobby reference a domestic battery incident. One

male was arrested for domestic battery and other pending charges.

Lost Property: An adult male reported he lost his wallet at a casino. A report number was

provided for his records.

Domestic Trouble: responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence reference a domestic incident. One male was

arrested for domestic battery.

Oct. 31:

Theft: Officer responded to a report of theft from a W. Mesquite Blvd. business.

Traffic accident W/O injury: responded to a two-vehicle collision on the Round About. No injuries and

one citation issued.

Trespassing: Officer responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a trespass violator. Upon arrival

Security was with a male who showed in his history being trespassed. Security signed a complaint and the male was released.

Stolen Vehicle: An officer responded to a residence on a report of a stolen vehicle. A report

was completed.

Nov. 1:

Vandalism: responded to a report of vandalism on Mesquite Springs Dr. and the investigation is ongoing.

Wanted Person: Officers contacted a female adult with an active warrant. She was arrested on her warrant.

Vandalism: Officers responded to a Desert Dr. residence on report of burglary. Evidence was collected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a violation. The passenger was issued a

citation for an open container of alcohol. The driver was issued a verbal

warning and both were released.

Domestic Violence: An officer was dispatched to an E. Pioneer Blvd. hotel, about a domestic disturbance. An adult male subject was taken into custody for a TPO violation.

Found Property: Officer responded to a local desert area for a report of found property. Three bicycles were found and secured for safe keeping.

Nov. 2:

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle. One female and two males were taken into custody for drug paraphernalia. One male was charged with a sex offender failing to change address.

Welfare Check: Officer received a report for a missing adult male who had expressed suicidal thoughts. The male was listed on the national database NCIC for a welfare check.

Officer deployed his K9 and an alert was made to illegal narcotics.

Grand Larceny: An employee of a W. Pioneer Blvd. grocery store was arrested for grand larceny, possession of a schedule 1 drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hit & Run: An officer responded to a parking lot on a report of a hit and run traffic accident.

Fraud: An officer was dispatched to a Second South St. residence, in reference to a fraud.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and subsequently arrested the passenger for a local misdemeanor warrant.

Nov. 3:

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. A drug sniffing K9 alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. The driver was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released.

Intoxicated Person: Officers responded to a local residence on a report of a male hallucinating due to alcohol detoxification.

Theft: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of a theft. After

investigation one subject was taken into custody for theft and other drug related charges.

Suicidal Person: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. residence on a report of a suicidal person.

DUI: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The driver was

arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Controlled Substance Problem: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.

Nov. 4:

Suspicious Person: An officer stopped an adult male subject, in a local business parking lot, who

was acting suspiciously. This subject was taken into custody for obstructing a public officer.

Wanted Person: Officers arrested a male for a misdemeanor traffic warrant and transported him

to the Mesquite Detention Center.

Intoxicated Person: Officers responded to the city cemetery reference an intoxicated male passed out.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: An officer was dispatched to a local address, in reference to a property damage call.