Police Blotter Nov. 5-11, 2017

By [post_authors_post_link]

Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. This week, there were 158 total incidents in the blotter:

Agency assistance 3

Alarm 9

Animal bite 1

Animal complaint 3

Animal noise 1

Animal pick up 2

Attempt to locate 1

Burglary 1

Citizen assists 7

Civil dispute 2

Controlled substance problem 3

Custody Issue 1

Domestic trouble 1

Domestic violence 3

DUI 3

Found person 1

Found property 2

Intoxicated person 1

Juvenile problem 1

K9 search 1

Keep the peace 1

Lost property 2

Minor possessing/consuming 1

Miscellaneous CAD call record 5

Missing person 1

Noise disturbance 2

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Parking problem 4

Person on foot 3

Phone harassment 1

Property damage, non-vandalism 1

Reckless driver 1

Recovered stolen property 1

Robbery alarm 3

Search warrant 1

Stolen vehicle 1

Suicidal person 1

Suspicious person 17

Suspicious vehicle 4

Theft 5

TPO/restraining order 3

Traffic accident w/damage 3

Traffic accident w/injuries 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 8

Traffic problem 3

Traffic stop 1

Trespassing 5

Unknown problem 7

Verbal dispute 1

Verbal disturbance 1

VIN number inspection 10

Wanted person 4

Welfare check 7

Nov. 5:

Property damage, non-vandalism: Officer responded to a local store for a report of property damage. Officer took a report and investigation is ongoing.

Domestic trouble: Officer responded to a report of possible domestic violence. Officer conducted an investigation and determined no evidence of a crime.

Trespassing: Police responded to a female who was in a Sandhill Blvd. store and had been previously trespassed from their property. The female was identified and the investigation lead to locating items she was stealing from the store. The female was taken into custody.

Theft: Officer responded to a Fairways Dr. residence for a report of stolen jewelry. Upon arrival the resident reported three rings were taken from his residence. Report was taken.

Nov. 6:

DUI: An officer was dispatched to a Turtleback Rd. business, reference a subject sleeping with his vehicle running and the lights on. On arrival the Officer spoke with the driver was later arrested for DUI.

Found Property: An officer completed a report of found property. The item was booked into evidence for safekeeping.

Traffic accident W/O injury: An officer responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. parking lot reference an accident involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported. An information report was completed.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers took a report of a two-car collision without injury.

Wanted Person: Detectives arrested a male who had an active warrant out Mesquite Municipal Court.

Miscellaneous CAD Call Record: An officer received a report of a civil matter.

Welfare Check: An officer responded to a residence reference a welfare check.

Nov. 7:

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One male was arrested for possession of scheduled II narcotic.

Found Person: Officer took a report of a missing person who had been located out of state. Family was notified, and individual was removed from NCIC.

Theft: Officer responded to the Mesquite Police Department lobby for a report of a stolen rifle. The RP stated she is separating from her boyfriend and as she was removing her items from the residence, she realized her rifle was missing. Officer spoke to the ex-boyfriend and a short while later the rife was returned.

Wanted Person: A female was located on Sun Valley Dr. and arrested for and active arrest warrant. Female was transported to the detention center and booked on the warrant.

Wanted Person: Officers respond to a gas station reference a suspicious vehicle. One male was arrested for having an active warrant.

Suicidal Person: Officers responded to an E. Pioneer Blvd. casino for a report of a suicidal person. One individual was transported to Mesa View Hospital for an evaluation.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a Mesa Blvd. Casino reference a trespassing incident. One female was arrested for trespassing.

Nov. 8:

Wanted Person: One male adult was arrested on a warrant.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a W. Mesquite Blvd. apartment complex parking lot reference a vehicle accident. Officers completed a driver exchange form and provided both parties with a copy.

Trespassing: Officers responded to a N. Sandhill Blvd. convenience store reference a threatening incident. One male has a citation to be served when contacted by the police.

Intoxicated Person: Officers arrested a male adult for intoxicated person on a public street and jaywalking.

Minor Possessing/Consuming: An officer conducted a traffic stop and subsequently cited the driver for adult/ minor in consumption of alcohol and open container of alcohol.

Nov. 9:

Juvenile Problem: Mesquite Officer responded to a W. Hafen Dr. school reference a juvenile problem.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a traffic accident on a public roadway. No injuries were reported, and a report was completed.

Suspicious Person: Officers were dispatched to a call reference stolen property from the reporting person’s vehicle.

Animal complaint: Officers responded to a residence reference an animal problem. An investigation s ongoing.

DUI: Officers conducted a traffic stop on vehicle. One male was arrested for driving under the influence.

Nov. 10:

Burglary: Officers responded to three businesses reference property damage and a burglary. Officers obtained a description of the suspect and later learned the suspect was the victim of a fatal car accident on I-15.

Traffic Accident w/ Injuries: Officers responded to the interstate for a report of an accident involving a semi-truck and pedestrian. Officers held the scene until Nevada Highway Patrol arrived to conduct their accident investigation.

Unknown Problem: Construction workers attempted to use the pool phone to make a phone call not knowing it was a direct line to 911

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officer responded to an intersection reference a two vehicle traffic accident. No injuries were reported, and an accident report was completed.

Found Property: Officer responded to a report of found property at the police department. Officer took custody of a wallet that was found in the roadway.

Controlled Substance Problem: Detectives arrested a male for drug related charges.

Suspicious Person: Officers contacted a female reference a harassment call. The female will follow up with courts next week.

Theft: Officers responded to a call reference shoplifting at a W. Pioneer Blvd. business. The investigation in ongoing.

Theft: Officers responded to a W. Pioneer Blvd. supermarket reference stolen liquor. Officers arrived on scene and were advised the suspects left the area upon police arrival.

Traffic Stop: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic infractions. Officers attempted to investigate a second vehicle which stopped at the scene of the officer’s traffic stop without being prompted to. The driver of the second vehicle was uncooperative and after multiple warnings for obstruction of justice; the driver was taken into custody for obstruction of justice.

Nov. 11:

Lost Property: An officer completed a report of lost property.

Theft: Officer responded to a local gas station for a report of a person who walked in and took items from the store and left without paying for them. The female was identified and the investigation is continuing.